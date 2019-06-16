Vermont College of Fine Arts Looks Ahead—President and Founder Thomas Greene Steps Down

By Tom Brown

It can be difficult for a parent to watch a child grow up and leave the nest, but for Thomas Greene and his baby, the Vermont College of Fine Arts, that bittersweet moment has arrived.

Greene, who founded the Montpelier institution in 2006, is stepping down as president of the college, which offers resident and low-residency graduate studies in writing, art, design, music, and film. Greene, also an award-winning novelist, will take a year’s sabbatical before returning to the faculty as an instructor. In the meantime, CFO Katie Gustafson and Academic Dean Matthew Monk will lead the school until an interim president is named, the college said in a news release. VCFA’s board will conduct a national search for Greene’s successor.

The transition comes at a time when the college is on solid financial footing, and the timing is part of a planned succession strategy created by the college’s board of trustees and administration, Greene said.

“From the beginning the idea here was to really build a mature college that was going to endure not for 10 years or 15, but hundreds,” he said. Creating a succession plan “is sort of a critical piece of college maturing so that it moves from a founding vision toward an institution that is obviously larger than any one individual or set of individuals. I think it’s healthy for an organization to have somebody else come in and put their imprint and continue to move the narrative of the school.”

Greene said VCFA is not immune from the challenges of declining enrollment faced by liberal arts colleges, illustrated by the recent closure of three undergraduate schools in southern Vermont and across the country. He said the next president must continue to build VCFA’s brand, attract new donors, and support the narrative that the arts, and arts education, is vital to the culture of society.

“Enrollment is slightly under 400 students and has essentially doubled over the past 10 years when other places were shrinking,” he said. “We are a young institution that has quickly built a national brand, and I think that work needs to continue.”

Greene said it will be up to the board and the new president to determine what future growth will look like, but innovating and meeting the demands of the marketplace is essential, pointing to the addition of a new MFA in Graphic Design program, which started six years ago and is now ranked among the top 10 nationally.

Greene said the college’s blend of arts education continues to be unique among its peers and expects the next leadership team to continue to spread the word through its renewed emphasis on marketing. The college, among other things, recently invested $100,000 in a website makeover.

“Fundamentally VCFA is an experiment in community,” Greene said. “These residencies that we do are really great gatherings of diverse people from around the world. There are other low-residency programs, yes, but there is no college in the country that is primarily low residency and structured this way, with the array of arts across the whole spectrum.”

Greene also pointed to the college’s focus on diversity and spoke with excitement about its new International MFA in Creative Writing and Literary Translation. Some of the $2.8 million raised in the past three years for VCFA’s Artist Development Fund helped to pay tuition for students from Nigeria and elsewhere to pursue their studies, he said.

Other potential areas for growth include the college’s residential writing program, which numbers around 30, Greene said.

“There are students in that program from Nigeria, Israel, Lebanon, and all parts of the United States,” he said. “It’s bringing a kind of vibrancy and diversity to our culture and the culture of Montpelier. I would love to see that program be 60, 70, 80 students.”

Greene said VCFA is proud to contribute to the economy and diversity in Montpelier, adding that low-residency students spend about $1 million a year with downtown merchants.

While the college wrestles with finding a successor to its founding father, Greene will focus on writing his seventh novel, a mystery set at a 1980s boarding school. He believes his creation is in good hands.

“I always go back to saying that (former U.S. Sen.) Daniel Patrick Moynihan once said: ‘If you want to start a great community, start a college and wait 300 years.’ I think we are already there,” Greene said.



