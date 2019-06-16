Roots Farm Market Opens in Middlesex

By Carl Etnier

Last year, Bear Roots Farm owners Karin Bellemare and Jon Wagner decided it was time to set up a farmstand. “We were considering a wagon at the side of the road,” Wagner said. But they ended up creating a year-round farm market at the intersection of Routes 2 and 100B, the site of the old Middlesex General Store. It opened May 17 as The Roots Farm Market.

When they planned the farmstand last year, Bellemare and Wagner had been growing vegetables in Barre Town for five years and just added 110 tillable acres in Williamstown. They sold at summer and winter farmers markets, and to community-supported agriculture (CSA) customers, who picked up their produce in Barre or Montpelier. But they still needed more outlets for their produce. Plus they wanted to provide year-round jobs to employees who had worked for them for years during the growing season.

Winter is construction season for farmers. Wagner said Mike Betit of Hoolie Flats Farm in Calais provided much of the construction skills to renovate the building, which had a rotten foundation, water from the road running through the store, and a partial cave-in where support beams had been removed. They jacked up the building and, “while everything was frozen outside,” Wagner said, “we brought in a Bobcat. We brought in 95 yards of crushed stone, re-leveled everything, and dropped the building back down onto a new slab.”

The newly renovated store would not be mistaken for the general store it replaced. There’s no sunscreen, first aid supplies, tape, string, pens, or glue. But it carries a lot more than a single farm’s wagon by the side of the road. Coolers are stocked with milk, cheese, and beer; freezers have ice cream and beef; local bread is on the shelves, and the outside of the store is surrounded by pots with plant starts and perennials.

Karen Taylor manages the store. In her third year working at Bear Roots Farm, she has done field work, managed the CSA, and sold the vegetables at the farmers market. Now, she’s facing crucial decisions on what inventory to carry besides vegetables. Taylor said, “We wanted to focus on smaller producers using ‘responsible practices.’ We try to have as many organic products as possible, while realizing some people are doing great work without organic certification.”

Bellemare added that besides selling local products, they have sought out other high-quality products that customers ask for. “I keep a list by the cash register,” she notes. Bananas and avocados are among the non-local products sold there. Bellemare said it was a “balancing act” to find a good selection of local food and what people need when stopping by on the way home to make dinner. “We’re still learning,” she said. “I didn’t realize we’d sell so much ground beef.”

Moretown resident Steve Slatter was buying tomatoes at the store Sunday afternoon. He said he stopped in once or twice a week. With the nearby Settlement Farm not reopening this year, he said, “we were extremely happy they opened here. We’re looking forward to corn season!”

With aging Vermont farmers having difficulty interesting their children in taking over the farm, Bear Roots Farm also shows a possible future for agriculture—young people who didn’t grow up on a farm. Wagner, 34, grew up on Long Island, and Bellemare, 31, grew up in Connecticut, and both have been farming for about 10 years. Taylor, 27, has few memories of her parents’ dairy farm in Wisconsin, because they sold it and moved to town when she was five years old. She moved to Vermont and has worked on farms year-round, milking cows on small dairies in the winter.

Wagner is hopeful that the store will not only make money as its own enterprise but also help the rapidly growing farm. “Now that we have our own area in a place that feels like it needs it, and we’re open more than once every other week, we should be able to move a lot more product.”

Roots Farm Market is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm. Bellemare and Wagner hope to open seven days a week later this season, and possibly add a commercial kitchen.



