Artwork and words by Nona Estrin

The spell of cold and rain is broken! The water is still high and cold but it’s time to get out and start the rituals of summer. Leave work a bit early and head with friends or family, or just take yourself and a towel to the beach at Wrightsville. Add a picnic or simply lie on the sands. Look at the sky and the water, and soak in the great moment we have waited so long for. After all, evenings come late now, and there is time.



Share this: