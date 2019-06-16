Mountaineers Swings Into 17th Season

By Tom Brown

“A hot dog at the ballpark is better than a steak at the Ritz,” Humphrey Bogart used to say. It’s true that there is something about spring and the opening of a new baseball season that raises hopes and lifts spirits, even in dark times.

For the 17th summer, Central Vermont fans can savor Bogart’s favorite sausage, and, as his character, Rick Blaine in Casablanca, might say, begin their own “beautiful friendship” with America’s pastime and the Vermont Mountaineers.

New paving, fresh paint on the bleachers, and extended safety netting greeted fans as the Mountaineers took Recreation Field last week for their New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) opener against the instate rival Upper Valley Nighthawks. As always, the aim for the Mountaineers is to claim the league title, which would be their fourth, but as an important training ground for young prospects, winning at this level isn’t the only measuring stick.

“Winning a championship is our number-one thing every year,” said Brian Gallagher, the team’s general manager. “But at the same time the players are coming up and want to develop. I want it to be entertaining for the community, and they are working on development. If everything meshes together you get both.”

Summer leagues like the NECBL are made up of college players who have not signed pro contracts and have NCAA eligibility remaining. The caliber of play is good and getting better as the NECBL was recently named the second best among dozens of such leagues nationwide by the Collegiate Summer Baseball Register, trailing only the prestigious Cape Cod League (CCL). The NECBL and CCL each include about 100 major league draft choices a year, Gallagher said.

Each team can carry 33 players on its roster, a relatively high number but necessary to account for attrition throughout the season. Players leave for a variety of reasons, mostly because they sign professional contracts and are assigned to minor league teams such as the Vermont Lake Monsters, for example.

About three dozen former Mountaineers are playing pro baseball today and 13 alumni have made their major league debut, including current Texas Rangers’ pitcher David Carpenter and Los Angeles Dodgers’ outfielder A.J. Pollock.

Despite its position as the smallest market in the NECBL, the Mountaineers are consistently among the league’s top three in average attendance. In 2018, they were fourth in the NECBL and 50th among all collegiate summer league teams at 1,252 fans per game.

“The support we get from the community is excellent,” Gallagher said. “We also have a really well-rounded board that is a working board…they roll up their sleeves and do the work, even on the field.” The team’s dedicated volunteers and host families are also crucial to success, he said.

Now free from debt untaken for field renovations years ago, management is looking to improve lighting and create ADA compliant bathroom facilities in the coming seasons. Gallagher said the Mountaineers have poured nearly $600,000 of non-taxpayer money into the city-owned facility since 2003. The club operates on an annual budget of about $200,000, Gallagher said, with $35,000 alone going to busing players to the team’s away games in destinations such as Newport, Rhode Island, and Sanford, Maine.

The city helps with maintenance of the Rec Field but other renovations, such as new lighting, are up to the Mountaineers to fund. That public-private partnership is evident as the city’s public works staff just installed new pavement in the fan entrance area, with help from Pike Industries, which donated 50 tons of asphalt. The new netting down the foul lines will provide extended safety for fans against line drives and errant throws.

The cozy ballpark on Elm Street sparkled this past weekend as the Mountaineers split their first two games. Fans enjoyed hot dogs and sipped Zero Gravity Conehead or Green State Lager in Three Penny Taproom’s left-field beer garden. Ticket prices have held steady at $6 for adults, $4 for seniors, students, and military, in an effort to provide low-cost, family entertainment, Gallagher said.

For anyone looking for a Father’s Day outing, dads are admitted free on Sunday, June 16, for the game against the Keene Swamp Bats.

Get Your Tickets!

$6 for adults; $4 for seniors, students, and military; $12 family (4 tickets – max. 2 adults).

Season passes are $75 for adults; $50 for seniors, students, and military.

Available at the Hunger Mountain Co-op, Meadow Mart, or at the field.



Share this: