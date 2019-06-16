Montpelier Grads Look Ahead to Life After High School

Compiled by Mike Dunphy

On June 14, 75 students from Montpelier High School will graduate and step into the future—be it college, technical school, a gap year, job, or other. Here, five talk with The Bridge about the path ahead, desires to stay or leave Vermont, student loan anxiety, and more. The interviews have been significantly edited in length for space.

Samir Drljacic

What are your immediate thoughts and feelings about graduation?

It’s a little weird thinking that everything I’ve worked toward is going to end in less than two weeks. Now that I’m getting closer, I’m realizing how huge this event is in my life. I’m going to miss high school, but I’m beyond excited to go to college.

What have been the main influences in choosing your future career?

The main influence for me is that I’ll be able to support a family and live comfortably. I also hope that I’ll be able to help my parents and my sister with anything financially since they have always been able to help me.

Does the threat of student loan debt make you reconsider college?

Student debt has plagued my family. Seeing my family deal with all of this debt made me really unsure about college and almost reconsider my plans after high school. But this is a burden I’m willing to take on if it means pursuing what I love.

Do you have a strong desire to leave Vermont?

I want to get out of Vermont as soon as I’m out of college. The main thing that is influencing me to leave is the lack of jobs in computer science.

How will your experience at MHS help you in the future?

MHS has done an amazing job at preparing me. I think that I’m going to take the things I’ve learned and use them for the rest of my life. Financial Literacy class has prepped me the most for college, loans, and just how to be an adult.

Randi Carpenter

What are your immediate thoughts and feelings about graduation?

I’m excited about graduation and what will come next, but I do have a little anxiety, too. I know amazing things await, and I have a good support system to help me along the way.

What have been the main influences in choosing your future career?

Definitely my family and my teachers, specifically my teachers at the Central Vermont Career Center, who allowed me to explore more mediums of art and find something I really loved—graphic design.

Does the threat of student loan debt make you reconsider college?

Massive student loans definitely make me anxious, but it’s not making me reconsider college, though I may have ended up at a different college if the financial aid packages and scholarship scenario were different. I am taking precautions and saving up money from my job to put toward college.

Do you have a strong desire to leave Vermont?

I stand kind of in the middle of leaving Vermont. I am staying instate for college, but I don’t know where exactly I’ll end up settling down. I definitely don’t plan to stay here forever.

How will your experience at MHS help you in the future?

The most important years that prepare you for the future are your junior and senior years, and seeing as how I have been at the Central Vermont Career Center for those two years, I don’t know how accurately I can answer this question. It is because of MHS that I was able to go to the Career Center, too, and that experience has helped me a lot with what life after graduation will be.

Lily Fournier

What are your immediate thoughts and feelings about graduation?

I’m definitely ready to move on to somewhere new and meet new people. I am nervous about what that’s going to be like. Being in a place where everyone doesn’t come from the same place as me is definitely going to be an adjustment. It’s scary and exciting, but I’m ready for it.

What have been the main influences in choosing your future career?

I’ve always been interested in design and architecture, and our Community Based Learning Department at the high school let me start an internship with the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and its senior coordinator, Jamie Duggan. He helped me explore all the opportunities, and that solidified my interest.

Does the threat of student loan debt make you reconsider college?

I know I got really lucky in getting a good financial aid package from Swarthmore College. I haven’t heard anyone say it would make them rethink college, but people have definitely chosen schools based on cost.

Do you have a strong desire to leave Vermont?

When I started my college search, I wanted to be in a big city on the East Coast. If Vermont ends up being where I move after I graduate and settle down, that’s fine, but I don’t want to only experience Vermont and never get to see or live in a place outside.

How will your experience at MHS help you in the future?

I can’t speak highly enough of our CBL [Community Based Learning] department and the Flexible Pathways at our school. They helped me explore what I was interested in and form relationships and connections I can call on later as resources to help.

Sophia Currier

What are your immediate thoughts and feelings about graduation?

It took me a while to be comfortable with the thought of graduation and having my own future, my own shoes to fill. I had to force myself to think about graduation to become comfortable with the thought.

What have been the main influences in choosing your future career?

First of all, my parents and family. They have given me the drive and provided endless support and love. My second influence is Montpelier High School. If you ever step foot on campus you are made strongly aware of the environmental awareness that our school has.

Does the threat of student loan debt make you reconsider college?

College debt definitely influenced my decision for waiting to go to college. It’s always in the back of many students’ heads and sways many young adults’ decisions on what college to go to and if college is even an option.

Do you have a strong desire to leave Vermont?

Yes, the majority of young adults in Vermont have lived here our whole lives and want to see what else is out there. That’s not to say we won’t return, Vermont is a great place to retire and raise children.

How will your experience at MHS help you in the future?

I learned a lot at MHS, and they provide a good education. Some I can take and use in my everyday life, for example financial literacy and environmental applications. Unfortunately, not all the things taught are able to be applied to the basics of “real life,” like how to travel, living by yourself or with roommates, but young adults need to learn by themselves.

Emma Harter

What are your immediate thoughts and feelings about graduation?

When I consider graduation, my most immediate reaction is sadness. Over the years, I’ve grown accustomed to the closeness of our class. I will definitely miss that sense of community.

What have been the main influences in choosing your future career?

One of my biggest influences has been living in two different places for most of my life. I switch between my home in Central Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom almost every week. Learning to navigate the difference cultures was challenging, but incredibly enriching.

Does the threat of student loan debt make you reconsider college?

Who isn’t concerned about student loan debt? I have a pretty clear plan for building up savings during my summers, but other than that I have no idea how to prepare myself for loans.

Do you have a strong desire to leave Vermont?

I initially really wanted to leave Vermont. However, the closer we get to graduation, the more I realize how much I’ll miss the greenness, rural nature, and community. Almost everyone I know wants to leave Vermont after high school. However, it’s common to hear, “I want to come back after college,” or “I can’t imagine raising children anywhere else.” I’d also like to move back, just not before I explore a bit.

How will your experience at MHS help you in the future?

My experience at MHS has taught me to appreciate that challenges of any kind—academic, social, intellectual, moral—are merely opportunities to grow. No matter what path I end up on, I will have that tool of appreciation to guide me.



