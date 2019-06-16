HEARD ON THE STREET: 6.12.19

Solons Make Ultimate History

After years of championing the sport on a club level, Montpelier High School won both the boys and girls state titles in the sport of Ultimate last week, becoming the first in the nation to claim a recognized interscholastic crown in the non-contact disc game. The boys team defeated Burlington, 14-9, and the girls team beat Champlain Valley Union, 15-8, in the title games played June 5 at MHS. Both were undefeated in varsity play.

Boys coach Anne Watson remembers the journey: “Back when I started coaching, players would ask me, ‘When will we be a varsity sport?’ I didn’t know it would take almost 10 years for us to get to this point. Hopefully we can pave the way for other states to follow suit.”

Woman Threatened by Knife in Rare Home Invasion

Police are seeking help identifying a knife-wielding man who entered a home on Forest Drive early Sunday morning and attacked a woman. Police described the assailant as a white male with a gray mustache wearing a dark blue ski mask, black hoodie, blue jeans, and white sneakers. The victim was able to push the man away and yell for help, police said. She suffered minor abrasions in the incident. Police are asking for any information on the incident on Forest Drive, which is off Sherwood Drive on the city’s east side.

Vermont Filmmaker Debuts “Wetware” at the Savoy

Independent filmmaker Jay Craven will present the theatrical world premiere of his near-future film noir Wetware at 6:30 pm, Friday, June 21, at the Savoy Theater. The film is based on the novel by Craig Nova. Craven, who directed the film, will attend the screening and lead a discussion after. Wetware will then continue at the Savoy through June 27. The movie, filmed in Burlington, Brattleboro, and Nantucket, tells a story of what happens when new technologies collide with human needs in a changing world precariously close to today’s. Information at savoytheater.com or KingdomCounty.org.

Northfield Promotes Commuter Bus to Montpelier

The Northfield Energy Committee recently held a Ride the Bus to Work Week to encourage commuters to take the GMTA bus to the Capital City. The future of the bus line was called into question during the town’s last budget cycle, but residents on Town Meeting Day voted to support the funding of public transit. Committee members observed ridership on the bus and spoke with new and seasoned riders. They reported buses at commuter times with 10-plus passengers going to, or coming from, Montpelier.



