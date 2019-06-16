From Barre to Broadway—Hadestown Singes the Tony Awards

By J. Greg Gerdel

In its heyday during the mid-2000s, the Langdon Street Café (now occupied by Sweet Melissa’s) was a cauldron of musical delight, fresh-brewed coffee late into the evening, and the creative energy of a generation of emerging artists.

Among them was singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell, a former central Vermonter whose 13-year passion project, the folk opera Hadestown, opened on Broadway in April and won an astonishing eight Tony awards Sunday night, on top of 12 previous awards from four other theater organizations.

It was a long way to Broadway from the original production of Hadestown, which took the stage in December 2006 at the Old Labor Hall in Barre and came together with the inspired support of a community that had crystalized in and around the scene at the Langdon Street Café.

Mitchell has significantly and persistently transformed the show over the years, and several productions preceded the Broadway opening. The core storyline—retelling, through the lens of contemporary issues, the mythical attempt by Orpheus to rescue Eurydice from the Underworld of Hades—is more straightforward in the current production, while an allegory of rebellion by workers toiling underground is less prominent. Still, the aura of the Depression-era set and costumes created for the 2006 production are strongly in evidence.

In her acceptance speech at the nationally televised ceremony, Mitchell, winner of the Tony for Best Original Score, named Montpelier’s Ben t. Matchstick first among her thank-yous. Matchstick directed and played the role of Hermes, the show’s narrator and guide, in the original production, as well as contributing considerably to the production and costume design, of which significant visual elements are sustained in the Broadway production, especially in the first act.

“We had just a week to put the show together [in 2006], but we knew we had talent among friends and the Langdon Street crew,” Matchstick recalls. The original production recruited baristas and regular performers from the café, among them vocalists Sara Grace and Miriam Bernardo. Bennett Shapiro of Madtech Sound in Middlesex, handled the sound production. Also present at the beginning were orchestrator Michael Chorney of Lincoln and bass fiddle player Rob Morse of East Montpelier, both of whom are in the orchestra of the current production at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway.

A year after its opening in Barre, the production toured several theaters in Vermont and Massachusetts—and notably Matchstick designed and produced the show at Montpelier High School with a student cast and crew.

Then, in 2010, the show’s music reached a national audience when Mitchell released her Hadestown concept album, featuring nationally known artists Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, Ani DiFranco, and Greg Brown. Although Mitchell wrote and composed one of the songs, “Why We Build the Wall,” for the original version, its prescience has been striking in an era of gated communities, income inequality, and conflict over immigration.

After the release of the album, Hadestown toured in concert format across the United States with Chorney and Morse in the band. Morse was also there in 2016 when Hadestown was produced off-Broadway at the New York Theatre Workshop. The next year, with veteran Broadway director Rachel Chavkin at the helm, the production was developed for a larger stage in Edmonton, Alberta, followed by a successful 2018 run at the National Theatre in London. Morse notes the expansion of the show’s music from the original 12 songs and 54 minutes running time to 36 songs in two acts in the Broadway production.

Now a member of the musicians’ union and living in New York City, Morse is delighted with his determination to stay with the show. Music was a central theme of family life growing up in East Montpelier. Burr, his trombonist father, and Tom, his trumpet-playing brother, perform regularly with Vermont bands.

Prior to Hadestown’s gala Broadway opening in April, the new production held Orpheus Night, attended by the many performers and crew from the earlier productions in Vermont. For Matchstick, the evening was both joyful and bittersweet, given his long involvement with the show and considerable artistic contributions to its evolution and visual presentation. Although the revolutionary fervor that underscored his original vision has changed, the artistry that emerged— most notably the workers’ Steampunk goggles—remains an integral part of the show.

Once the show was locked after previews this spring, meaning no more rewrites from the composer/author, Mitchell turned her attention to her singing career. She will be performing at the Unitarian Church in Burlington, at 7 pm October 11. Purchase tickets at highergroundmusic.com

Awards the show received:

Tonys for Best Musical, Best Director (Chavkin), Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical, Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Best Sound Design of a Musical, Best Original Score (Mitchell), and Best Orchestrations (Chorney). In addition, the show received one Chita Rivera, one Drama League, four Drama Desk, and six Outer Critics Circle awards.



Share this: