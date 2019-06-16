Bridge Inaugural Gala a Smashing Success

Posted by thebridge on June 16, 2019 in 2019 Issues, June 12–June 25, 2019, News, News & Features

Photos by Terry Allen, terryjallen.org

On May 22, the Friends of The Bridge hosted The Bridge’s inaugural gala at the Vermont College of Fine Arts. It was an evening of stimulating discussion, fine food, and live music—all with the goal of raising money to support the production, printing, and general operations of Central Vermont’s free, independent, and local newspaper.

The event was a smashing success, welcoming more than 150 guests, who were treated to remarks by Garrett Graff, a Montpelier native and nationally recognized journalist and historian; Cathy Resmer of Seven Days; Kevin Ellis of VTDigger; and Kent Jones, an Emmy Award-winning writer. Guests also enjoyed sumptuous food by Café Anna, signature cocktails by Caledonia Spirits, a silent auction featuring fine art and other treasures, and live jazz by Bella and the Notables.

Gala speakers (left to right) Kevin Ellis, Kent Jones, Garrett Graff, and Cathy Resmer, with Bridge editor Mike Dunphy, and Paula Routly of Seven Days. Watch the speeches online at montpelierbridge.com.

The contributions of so many private citizens, businesses, and organizations to this inaugural event have motivated and encouraged us to keep up the fight for free, independent, and local journalism in Central Vermont. While support through events such as the gala will help The Bridge upgrade its systems, resources, and ability, it’s really engagement by and with the community that keeps local journalism alive.

The Friends of The Bridge is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization established to raise money for The Bridge to help close the gap between advertising income and the cost of producing and distributing the paper.

For more information about how to support The Bridge, please contact the Friends of The Bridge at friendsofthebridge18@gmail.com or PO Box 1641, Montpelier, VT 05601.

 

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter
Permalink