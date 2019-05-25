Rebates Raise Your Home’s Efficiency

Compiled by Mike Dunphy

Creating a happier home means improving its energy efficiency and saving money. In 2019, Efficiency Vermont is helping to make it possible with a new round of rebates, including the following:

Air-to-Water Heat Pumps

Hydronic or water-based heat distribution systems can integrate with air-to-water heat pumps, which heat water that’s circulated around the building through pipes and emitters. These systems can also chill water for air conditioning and have the potential to heat domestic hot water as well. –$500 per ton cash back.

Attic Weatherization

Sealing gaps, cracks, and other leaks that let outside air into your home (especially in the attic), as well as adding insulation in the attic are typically the most cost-effective, energy-saving improvements to your home. If you are doing a home renovation project, now may be a great time to tackle an air sealing and insulating project in your attic. –$250 cash back.

Wood Pellet Furnaces and Boilers

Central pellet boilers can be an appealing choice for homes and businesses. They work like any other whole-building central boiler system, only with bulk wood pellets as a fuel source. Advances since the mid-2000s have led to more efficient and clean wood heating appliances, including pellet stoves and boilers that achieve efficiency ratings of more than 80 percent. –$6,000 cash back.

Clothes Dryers

Clothes dryers are one of the largest energy-using appliances. Whether you do laundry once a week or once a day, an Energy Star-certified dryer can save you a significant amount of money over the lifetime of the appliance. Save at least $30 a year in energy costs while using at least 20 percent less energy. Save even more by pairing with a new clothes washer. –Up to $400 cash back.

Clothes Washers

Energy Star-certified clothes washers are designed to cause less wear and tear and fewer wrinkles on clothes. Save up to $500 in energy and water costs and 30,000 gallons of water over the life of the washer. –Up to $75 cash back.

Heat Pump Water Heaters

Water heating is one of the costliest sources of energy consumption for Vermont households, typically costing at least $400 annually. Heat pump water heaters can cost half as much to operate as traditional electric resistance water heaters and save over $1,400 over the lifetime of the unit. Not only do they heat water, heat pump water heaters also air condition and dehumidify the space around them. –Up to $600 off at time of purchase.

Smart Thermostats

Energy Star-certified smart thermostats allow you to create automatic and programmable temperature setbacks to reduce energy use based on daily schedules, weather conditions, and heating and cooling needs. –Up to $100 cash back.

Window Air Conditioners

Energy Star Emerging Technology Award-winning air conditioners operate quietly and are up to 35 percent more efficient than a standard room air conditioner. –$200 cash back.

Pool Pumps

Most pool owners know that their swimming pool consumes a lot of energy; they see it on their summer energy bills. You can start saving energy by replacing your single-speed pool pump with a multi-speed, variable-flow, or variable-speed unit. Energy Star-certified pool pumps can save you up to $4,000 over the life of the pump (with an inground pool). They operate more quietly and prolong the life of your pool’s filtering system. –Up to $500 cash back.

Refrigerators

Energy star-certified refrigerators use less than half the electricity of standard models manufactured before 1993 thanks to high-efficiency compressors, improved insulation, and more precise temperature and defrost mechanisms. Qualifying models can save you $150 or more over the life of the appliance. –Up to $75 cash back.

Dehumidifiers

Reducing excessive moisture can help combat unpleasant musty smells and allergies caused by the growth of bacteria and mold. Many people choose to use dehumidifiers to help control moisture and improve indoor air quality. Energy Star-certified dehumidifiers remove the same amount of moisture as similarly sized units, but use at least 15 percent less energy and can save you up to $350 over the life of the unit. –$40 cash back

To claim your rebate, go to efficiencyvermont.com

This text was provided by Efficiency Vermont.



