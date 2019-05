By Nona Estrin

The revered morel mushroom likes it wet and warm. We’ll soon visit our favorite spots and hope for that ineffable scent in the air, the mushrooms suddenly popping into view amidist a jumble of understory duff! Meanwhile, our first hummingbird and a rose-breasted grossbeak return, and green poplar leaves break their buds before the last red maple flowers fall! Might this be a year that sugar maples flower en mass?



Share this: