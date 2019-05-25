NATURE WATCH

Artwork and Words By Nona Estrin

Black flies starting, birds returning, many passing through, maples still flowering and joined by wild plum, apples, and ornamentals. Spotted and Jefferson salamander eggs growing in the semi-permanant pond. I scramble to keep up with the scantest notes and sketches. Adelaide Tyrol and I will be co-leading a two-day workshop at Montpelier’s North Branch Nature Center on nature journaling and illustration, June 8 and 9. A few places remain open. Call Sean or Emily at the Center.



