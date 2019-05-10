HEARD ON THE STREET: 5.8.19

School District Picks Part 2 for After-school Programs

The Montpelier-Roxbury School District has chosen the After School Collaborative, known as Part 2, to provide licensed child care programming for the next school year. Part 2 was unanimously recommended by an advisory group that weighed proposals from four providers (Part 2, Montpelier Recreation Dept., Community Connections, and the national YMCA). Part 2, which began in Chittenden County, will hold an information session for parents at 6 pm May 13 at Union Elementary School. Part 2 replaces Community Connections, which provided after-school care for more than a decade. The School Board also approved the full-time position of “enrichment coordinator” to oversee extended-day programs across the district.

Gebhart Leaves Montpelier Development Corporation

Laura Gebhart, Montpelier Development Corporation’s (MDC) executive director, announced her resignation last week. She is stepping down to take a field hockey coaching position at Bryant University in Rhode Island. Gebhart has led MDC through a period of growth, increasing the organization’s reach into the community and supporting many projects, most notably Caledonia Spirits’ new distillery, Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center and The Garage Cultural Center, and implementation of Montpelier’s Tax Increment Financing District. Gebhart said, “I am truly grateful for my time in Montpelier. I’ve had the opportunity to work with and learn from dedicated business owners, city staff, elected officials, community partners, and residents. I wish the community continued success as I look forward to the next chapter in my career.”

Alpenglow Fitness Installs Bar for Expanded Fitness Options

Alpenglow Fitness has installed a ballet bar and is offering bar fitness classes for all levels. This fitness style is a fusion of yoga, Pilates, and ballet movements, for functional strengthening, lengthening, stretching, and toning. A typical class sees the instructor lead the class through a warmup, arm series, movements at the ballet bar, and then on an exercise mat for core strengthening and stretching. A note, bar is not just for women—NFL players are practicing bar fitness, as it helps with mobility, balance, and agility.

Center for Arts and Learning Installing Elevator

The Center for Arts and Learning at 46 Barre Street is undertaking a major construction project to install an elevator to improve the building’s accessibility. The five-stop limited use/limited application (LULA) lift will allow all visitors, including wheelchair users, to reach the T.W. Wood Gallery, River Rock School, and Monteverdi Music School, as well as studios, galleries, and community spaces throughout the building. The project is supported by the State of Vermont’s Downtown Tax Credit program, a Cultural Facilities Grant from the Vermont Arts Council, and a grant from National Life Group, as well as funding from generous individuals and businesses. To date, more than half of its $350,000 capital campaign goal has been raised, but more is needed. For more information about the project, and to support it, visit cal-vt.org/lula or call (802) 595-5252.

Main Street Eatery Bagitos for Sale

After eight years in business, Bagitos owner Soren Pfeffer has decided to put the cafe up for sale, citing the challenge of operating both Bagitos and his real estate business, which has become busier over the past few years, at the same time. “I don’t have quite enough time and energy to run both businesses in the manner I’d ideally like,” Pfeffer explains. “So, I’m excited with the prospect of finding somebody who has the excitement, energy, and vision to carry Bagitos into the future.” There’s no hard date in mind, so locals can still enjoy the bagels and live music for months to come, and ideally they’ll continue uninterrupted under new ownership. “My preference is to find somebody who is excited about taking over Bagitos and continuing with the foundations we have already established…but with renewed ideas and energy.”



Share this: