VIDEO: Bridge Gala – A Celebration of Local, Independent Journalism

The Friends of The Bridge and Bridge Community Media with the Help of the Vermont College of Fine Arts presented – “A Celebration of Local, Independent Journalism.” The Gala, held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Vermont College of Fine Arts, drew more than 150 people who share a passion for community journalism. We are so grateful to live in a community that values truth, freedom, and integrity.

Introductory addresses were made by Mike Dunphy, Editor/Publisher of The Bridge and Barbara Floersch, President of the Board, Friends of The Bridge.

The evening featured a keynote address by Garrett Graff, Journalist, Author and Authority on the Mueller Investigation; Vermont Views from Kevin Ellis, Vermont Journalism Trust, VTDigger ;and Cathy Resmer, Deputy Publisher, Seven Days; and a bit of levity with Kent Jones, Emmy Award winning Writer/Performer. Music was provided by Bella and The Notables.

Donate online at: www.vtbridge.com

View video at: https://vimeopro.com/vtvt/bridgecommunitymedia/video/337979485



