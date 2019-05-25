  • Browsing: »
VIDEO: Bridge Gala – A Celebration of Local, Independent Journalism

Posted by thebridge on May 25, 2019

The Friends of The Bridge and Bridge Community Media with the Help of the Vermont College of Fine Arts presented – “A Celebration of Local, Independent Journalism.” The Gala, held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at  Vermont College of Fine Arts, drew more than 150 people who share a passion for community journalism. We are so grateful to live in a community that values truth, freedom, and integrity.

Introductory addresses were made by Mike Dunphy, Editor/Publisher of The Bridge and Barbara Floersch, President of the Board, Friends of The Bridge.

The evening featured a keynote address by Garrett Graff, Journalist, Author and Authority on the Mueller Investigation; Vermont Views from Kevin Ellis, Vermont Journalism Trust, VTDigger ;and Cathy Resmer, Deputy Publisher, Seven Days; and a bit of levity with Kent Jones, Emmy Award winning Writer/Performer. Music was provided by Bella and The Notables.

Donate online at: www.vtbridge.com

View video at: https://vimeopro.com/vtvt/bridgecommunitymedia/video/337979485

