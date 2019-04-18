OP-ED: The Gut-Brain Connection

By Brooke Isabelle

Dr. Josh Axe, DC, DNM, CNS, states that “dietary changes over the last century—including industrial farming, the use of pesticides and herbicides, and the degradation of nutrients in foods—are the primary forces behind growing mental health issues like depression.”

Scientists and researchers are continuously acquiring more evidence that supports the concept that our gut health has a major influence on our emotional behavior and mental health. We first and foremost need to understand that our gut contains trillions of microorganisms that we call the human intestinal microbiota.

Imbalances associated with the microbiota have been linked to neurodevelopmental, inflammatory, metabolic, and neurodegenerative disorders. “An increasing number of human disease conditions, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs), type 2 diabetes, obesity, allergies, and colorectal cancer are linked with altered microbiota composition,” according to the American Society for Microbiology. Indeed, if our gut microbiota is out of shape, at least 12 neurotransmitters connected directly to neurological health are affected. This can show up as the common anxiety one would experience daily, brain fog, cognitive trouble, and so on.

Unfortunately, people continue to face obstacles around nutrition and mental health on a regular basis, many of which are located right on the labels of most of the foods in the standard American diet—food additives, artificial colors, pesticides, antibiotics, carcinogens, high-fructose corn syrup, trans-fats, monosodium glutamate (MSG), aspartame, and, of course, refined processed sugar. They can be extremely toxic to all body systems, especially the gut and brain, and can cause life-threatening diseases.

In addition, lifestyle also has a major impact on our gut health and microbiota, whether we are aware or not. Prescription medications—such as antidepressants (e.g., Prozac), anti-anxiety medication (e.g., Xanax), long rounds of antibiotics (e.g., Amoxicillin)—stress (personal, environmental, etc), poor sleep quality, pollution/toxin exposure, and even unnatural skincare products and makeup can have a seriously negative impact.

In balancing the gut microbiota, one can start with introducing more fermented foods into the diet such as kimchi, sauerkraut, and miso. These powerful superfoods are chocked full of beneficial probiotic bacteria that our guts love and thrive on. Sipping organic bone broth regularly is another way to increase gut health. When correctly made, bone broth is packed full of collagen, nutrient-dense animal fat, amino acids, and minerals that our tummies just eat up.

All of our body systems are connected, but the gut-brain connection remains chronically underappreciated. Choosing food mindfully and taking care of our well being through healthy lifestyle choices can make all the difference.

Brooke Isabelle is a certified nutritional therapist and can be reached at awakening-nutrition.com



