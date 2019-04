By Nona Estrin

Spring is forcing its way into our still snow-clad world. Robins and red-winged blackbirds arrive daily in vibrant flocks, bringing their familiar songs and calls. Out in the rose tangle the song sparrows are singing their claim. We continue to ski on the hard snowpack here, clomping over bare patches, knowing it won’t last much longer. In the woods sap is flowing, but it will be awhile here before the green spears of leeks first show.



