Montpelier Rotarian Emily Gould: Working with Rwandans

By Nat Frothingham

A few days ago, I sat down and talked at length with Montpelier resident Emily Gould, who by training and work experience is a lawyer, mediator, law professor, and now—with the help of the Montpelier Rotary Club and Rotary International—a critical player in a peace-building project in the African country of Rwanda. This comes on the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide—the 100-day murderous rampage (April to July 1994) that took the lives of up to one million Rwandan people.

To Rwanda Through Vermont

Gould’s journey to Rwanda went through Williamstown, Vermont, about 12 miles south of Montpelier, where she and her family moved in 1988. Her first job in Vermont was as a lawyer in the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, where she was director of the state’s Medicaid Fraud Unit. Most of what she did there was to protect patients and others in Medicaid-supported facilities from what she called “staff-on-patient” abuse.

Such abuse was not new, but putting an end to it was part of a great change that was sweeping across the country. Said Gould, “I got to be a part of a movement that arose out of a collaboration between the women’s movement, law enforcement, and new understandings of trauma that reshaped society’s relationship with its most vulnerable members—namely people with disabilities and children and women who were victims of intimate partner violence.”

After nine years, Gould left the fraud unit to spend some time with her children and family. Hers was one of five families that started the Orchard Valley Waldorf School in East Montpelier, and helping it get on its feet, Gould said, “was one of the most wonderful experiences in the life of my family.” While starting Orchard Valley, Gould was able to bring her substantial powers of mediation to resolve conflicts and other issues that needed ironing out. In due course, Gould began to study mediation at Woodbury College in Montpelier.

Comparing the practice of law with the power of mediation, Gould said, “Practicing law is good at stopping bad things from happening. But it often has very little to do with making good things happen in the world.” Mediation, on the other hand, can be a powerful tool. Mediation and restorative justice can answer two of Gould’s most searching questions: How does society respond to the trauma of a crime? And how do you create a society that responds to people’s needs in the face of mass trauma?

Gould’s First Visit to Rwanda

In an interesting twist, it was not Gould who was the first family member to visit Rwanda; it was her 14-year-old son, Aaron. Said Emily, “I was homeschooling Aaron in Montpelier, and he participated in a workshop on nonviolent communication that I offered as part of the city’s celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday. That connection led Aaron to visit Rwanda as the youthful assistant to Montpelier resident and civil rights thinker, writer, and activist Paij Wadley-Bailey.”

After Aaron came back to Vermont from Rwanda, Gould was introduced to Eric Rwabuhihi, a Rwandan then living in Montpelier and working for the state. It was Rwabuhihi who told Gould about the more than 30,000 community-elected mediators across Rwanda who were charged with resolving about 80 percent of disputes in the country. This community mediation system was modeled after Rwanda’s pre-colonial dispute resolution process.

Intrigued by what she had heard about mediation in Rwanda, Gould gathered together a small exploratory team of mediators and trauma recovery specialists from Mediators Beyond Borders International for a three-week visit to Rwanda in the summer of 2011. Discussing what she had learned from that team visit to Rwanda, Gould said, “Atrocities have consequences,” and those consequences spread to everyone. Out of a total Rwandan population of about 12 million people, the genocide had taken the lives of about one million, and it is estimated that three million participated. Said Gould, “There is a general understanding in Rwanda that politically engendered mass violence traumatizes everyone—victims, perpetrators, and bystanders.”

On that exploratory visit Gould and her team met Pastor Augustin Habimana, who was coordinating the Ihumure Peace Association. What he said they needed from the exploratory team from America was an understanding of how to mediate with people who are traumatized. But as Gould observed the work of these Rwandan mediators, she realized mediation and peace-building going forward already at a sophisticated level.

“I felt I had come to holy ground,” said Gould about the effectiveness of the Rwandan community mediators. “It took my breath away.” The mediators were compassionate and non-judgmental. “You don’t often find those capacities in your average, volunteer mediator, and it was especially impressive given the context in which this mediation was happening.”

She is also high in her praise for Habimana. “He’s a peace-building genius,” who had brought members of the Association’s clubs to meet Gould and her team, including a women’s club, a mediation club, a youth club, and a club for survivors and recently released prisoners. “I’m looking over the room,” said Gould. Facing this mix of people relating to each other, Gould asked herself, “Who is a survivor? Who is a mediator? Who is a perpetrator? You can’t tell.”

“Initially,” said Gould, “Ihumure asked for training in mediation, but before long they told us what they really needed was a permanent home from which to operate.” In order to respond to this need, Gould co-founded African Peace Partners, a U.S. non-profit, for the purpose of helping Ihumure create a safe space for their work.

Rotary’s Commitment to Peace-Building

Gould was at a Mediators Beyond Borders conference in Istanbul, Turkey, when she learned about the Rotary International’s commitment to peace-building. In 2013, she joined the Montpelier Rotary Club, and as a club member, put together some modest proposals seeking Rotary help to benefit the center. The club’s first grant was to help purchase potato seeds for potato starts that would assist the peace clubs at Ihumure. A second Rotary grant helped Ihumure finish a building they had acquired to serve as their center. Then very recently, the Montpelier chapter applied for and received a much larger Rotary grant for $70,500 to complete and furnish the peace center’s building over a two-year period. The grant will also support expanded services and establish the financial sustainability of the center.

A Renewed Concept of Justice

Although this genocide, with its terrifyingly destructive impacts, took place 25 years ago, imagine the situation in the immediate aftermath of the slaughter. Said Gould, “The civil law system developed by the Europeans had been destroyed. Most of the judges had either been killed or fled.”

In the days and months after the genocide, Gould said, “You had all these people accused of committing genocide, crimes, stealing, and damaging property. People were being held and put in jail while they awaited trial.” There was confusion and dysfunction.

Faced with a problem of this magnitude, it became immediately apparent that the traditional court system would be wholly inadequate. In the circumstances, the Rwandan government devised the community-based process mentioned earlier, roughly modeled on a pre-colonial conflict resolution process known as Gacaca. Gacaca means “crushed grass,” from when people used to sit and crush the grass to talk things out. The post-genocide Gacaca was also an outdoor community process of people sitting on the grass—a process of eliciting information about what had happened, and when and where, “so that survivors would know where the remains of their families were and how they died.” Those who confessed and asked for forgiveness had the opportunity to reduce their prison term by half and serve the rest of their sentence in community service camps.

Speaking of Rwanda’s community mediation-based legal system, Gould said “This is the opposite of our legal system. We go to court first. Then sometimes a case under our system is sent back to the community. But in Rwanda, the community is the first forum. Only if it’s unsuccessful, will it move to the court.”

One reason Rwandans have been able to do this is because of their culture. Certainly, in Rwanda there were vestiges of the colonial mindset, which Gould described as “racist and adversarial.” But she also observed that the Belgians were only in Rwanda for 40 years, and most Rwandans retained a memory of their culture before the Belgians arrived, a culture that was based on reconciliation and problem-solving.

According to Gould, “Rwandans know the consequences of politically motivated hate, and they know that justice isn’t really justice if it doesn’t address people’s needs as well as their rights.’

“I wouldn’t be investing as much of my life energy and time in this,” said Gould of her support of the Ihumure Peace Center and peace-building activities in Rwanda, “if I didn’t think that we, as Americans, have a great deal to learn from it.”



