HEARD ON THE STREET: 4.3.19

Industry Publication to Recognize Quirky Pet

Montpelier’s independent pet supply store, Quirky Pet, will be honored as Pet Products News International’s Independent Pet Shop of the Year in its May publication. It is the second time owner Cindra Conison (pictured at right) has won the award. “I also won in 2014,” Conison said. “There will be a full article on me in the May issue. I’m the only one in the [independent] category who has only one store and the only one who has all made-in-USA products.”

The State Street shop is well-known for its resident Bergamasco sheepdogs and support of local endeavors. The store sponsors a young entrepreneur program and is selling wildflower seeds with a portion of the sales going to support the Save the Bees campaign, among other efforts.

EarthWalk Vermont Founder Stepping Down as Executive Director

After 14 years as EarthWalk’s executive director, founder Angella Gibbons has made the decision to transition to a part-time role with the organization and make space to hire new leadership. Founded in 2005, EarthWalk Vermont is a nonprofit community and nature-based education organization with a mission to inspire and empower children, families, and communities to reconnect with and care for one another and the Earth. Applications to succeed Gibbons will be accepted through April 29.

Berlin Veterinary Clinic Changes Hands

It might be old news to some, but after serving the community for decades, Dr. Steve Carey has transferred ownership of his vet practice on Barre Street to Dr. Megan Rumpke and Dr. Nicolas Drolet. The practice is now known as Montpelier Veterinary Hospital. The new doctors offer evening and weekend emergency services, Saturday hours, extended Thursday evening hours, and house calls.

Stone Environmental Among Best Places to Work

Stone Environmental in Montpelier was honored in March as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Vermont by the Vermont Business Magazine, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the Vermont Department of Economic Development, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)—Vermont State Council, and Best Companies Group. “This recognition reflects our talented and dedicated team of professionals and the organization we have built together over the last 27 years,” Michael Winchell, vice president of Stone, said in a news release.



