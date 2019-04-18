HEARD ON THE STREET: 4.17.19

Test Your Knowledge of Montpelier at Mayfest Scramble

Montpelier’s Pedestrian Scramble returns for a third season May 4 as part of Mayfest. Described as an “urban adventure,” the scramble invites participants to find checkpoints marked on a map and answer as many questions as possible within a limited time. Signups are at 1:45 pm in front of City Hall and the Scramble runs from 2 to 4 pm. The semi-competitive event is run by Montpelier’s Complete Streets Committee and was started by member Harris Webster. Find more information on the Community table at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

North Branch Nature Center Earns Green Building Award

The North Branch Nature Center was awarded a 2019 Vermont’s Greener Building Award and People’s Choice Award by the Vermont Green Building Network at the annual Vermont Green Building Gala on March 28. This statewide competition recognizes exemplary residential and commercial buildings that meet the highest standard of demonstrated energy performance. The Vermont’s Greener Building Award is given to buildings with energy use intensity at least 50 percent below the regional average energy use for buildings of the same end use and incorporating other sustainability features. The site is now powered by a 21 kW DC (15kW AC) ground-mounted solar photovoltaic array. Other new features include an electric vehicle charging station and water-saving fixtures throughout. The renovations eliminated all fossil fuel use on-site while also doubling the available square footage of program space.

Strings Take Center Stage at Scragg Mountain Music

Scrag Mountain Music presents String Circle, a concert of music that highlights the vibrant sounds of strings in a series of concerts May 9–12. Centered on Johannes Brahms’s rich Sextet No. 1, Scrag co-artistic directors Evan Premo (double bass) and Mary Bonhag (soprano) are joined by violinists Anna Elashvili and Yonah Zur, violists Margaret Dyer and Ayane Kozasa, and cellist Karen Ouzounian. Concerts are 7:30 pm Thursday, May 9, at Bread & Butter Farm in Shelburne; 7:30 pm Friday, May 10, at Chandler Center for the Arts, in Randolph; 7:30 pm Saturday, May 11, at the Unitarian Church in Montpelier; and 4 pm Sunday, May 12, at the Warren United Church. Admission by donation.



