Hazen’s “Students Without Borders” Presents Concert to Support Spanish-Mexico Study Program

Join Hazen Union High School and the Highland Center for the Arts for a Cinco de Mayo festival celebration, featuring a concert by renowned singer-songwriter Tish Hinojosa to benefit the Hazen Students Without Borders Spanish Travel-Study program’s trip to Mexico City.

Hazen Union High School is partnering with the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro for the concert at 3 pm on Sunday, May 5, which will help raise funds to defray the costs of Hazen’s Spanish language students participating in a travel study and language immersion program in Mexico City in June. Opening for Tish Hinojosa will be Vermont favorites, The Sky Blue Boys.

One of 13 children born to Mexican immigrant parents in San Antonio, Hinojosa has dedicated her career to playing music from the Southwest, starting out in Tejano before moving on to singer-songwriter folk, border music, and country. Her latest album, West, includes a tribute to the missions in her home town (“Church of the Mission Bell”). She has drawn acclaim for her “borderless” approach to music, and writes and sings in both Spanish and English.

The Hazen Spanish class travel study program will be based in Mexico City during the first two weeks of June. Students will share their learning and experience with other classes and groups upon their return to Vermont.

“I’m tremendously excited about this trip, as it will be one of my first times traveling out of the country,” said Mariana Considine, a member of the Hazen Spanish class. “It will be an opportunity to broaden my view of the world, expand my perspectives by interacting with students in Mexico.”

International exchange and study programs are dependent on donations and fundraising. This year Kay Freedy has been working with area organizations such as the Highland Center for the Arts to make these opportunities more available to Hazen’s students. According to Freedy, these types of international programs are essential for schools that “seek to develop young adults with a strong sense of civic responsibility, a commitment to their communities, an awareness of current and global issues, and strong interpersonal leadership skills.”

This benefit is also supported by Community National Bank, Lamoille Valley Ford, Radio Vermont, and the law firm of Biggam Fox Skinner.

Tickets are available at highlandartsvt.org. Adult tickets are $15; student tickets are $10. Prior to the concert, audience members are invited to enjoy a Cinco de Mayo brunch at Hardwick Street Café, located inside Highland Center for the Arts. Call (802) 533-9399 for reservations.



