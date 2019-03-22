New Spring Classes at MSAC

Abandon your notions about what “senior center” means. Spring is on the way, and the Montpelier Senior Activity Center has prepared over 75 weekly spring class offerings. More than 10 new class series are being offered that span a variety of topics from yoga to financial foundations. Many are open to adults of all ages, and some are even open to youths.

Among the new classes this spring:

Yoga Foundation for a Healthy Back with Bill Dorigan

A class ideal for both beginner and seasoned yogis. Each class will provide instruction on proper alignment of each pose, with a particular focus on the lower back, a necessity for a healthy foundation of any pose. Slow-paced and deliberate, this class will help students build their knowledge of yoga poses. Learn how to strengthen your lower back and develop an understanding of proper posture for standing and sitting.

Creative Community Dance with Alana Rancourt Phinney

No experience required and all are welcome to this community dance series. Come and become familiar with your dancing selves as individuals, within a group, and in a broader context as an art-maker of the world. Through guided improvisation, our bodies will lead us on a journey. We’ll become comfortable in our bodies and create choreography together using music as inspiration.

Tile Making with Janice Walrafen

Have you ever wanted to make a ceramic tile, or perhaps you’re just curious about how it is done? Working from a flat slab of clay, tiles can be carved, sculpted, drawn, and painted. Create ornate signs for your home welcoming visitors with your name and address, decorative tile for the kitchen or bathroom, or simply enjoy working with clay.

Intuitive Gelli Printing, Adventure and Playful Collage with Suki Ciappara

This class will be an exploration of gelli printing techniques where we will learn new ways to print using the gelli plate (such as image transfers, botanicals and fabric, and stenciling). The possibilities are almost endless.

Financial Foundations with Gabe Lajeunesse

Come learn financial foundations with a qualified financial advisor—this will not be a sales presentation. Eight class sessions will cover a variety of topics, from preparation for the unexpected to tax-free investing.

Yoga for Stroke Survivors with Patty Crawford

Discussion is focused on the mind-body disconnect that often occurs after stroke. We will address how to improve balance, strength, and range of motion. Meditation and breathing techniques are practiced to help overcome the stress and emotional impact of stroke.

Classes are held at 58 Barre Street, run 10‒12 weeks, and start the week of April 8, unless otherwise noted. For a full detailed description of each, as well as cost, age restrictions, and dates and times, and to register online, please visit montpelier-vt.org/msac. Any questions, please call 223-2518.

This text was provided by the Montpelier Senior Activity Center



