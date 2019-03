By Nona Estrin

Environment— a word that had limited meaning when I was born— is now in everyone’s thoughts. Young adults are demonstrating to halt climate change now, H.205, a VT bill to protect bees and other polinators by limiting highly toxic pesticides called “neonics,” passed committee with an unanimous 8-0 vote. Now, to the House Floor. Single use plastics are next. Good thing. Have you seen an ocean beach recently?



Share this: