HEARD ON THE STREET: 3.6.19

Want to Become Involved with City Government?

There are 12 vacancies on seven of the city’s 23 committees, according to Jamie Granfield of the city manager’s office.

“The Planning Commission, Tree Board, Conservation Commission, Parks Commission, and others often have more applicants than seats to fill because residents feel strongly about those issues and want to be part of moving the city forward,” explains Granfield. “Lately we’ve noticed younger, new residents to Montpelier applying to be on committees, specifically mentioning that they want to ‘give back’ to their community. That’s really encouraging!” She also said the city is working to attract high school students to serve in non-voting capacity through an outreach called “Solons on Boards.” For details visit montpelier-vt.org/committeevacancies.

New Ski Trail to Connect North Branch Park to the County Road

Parks Director Geoff Beyer has obtained all the permissions needed to groom an extended trail from North Branch Park to County Road. “We have permission from nearly 10 generous landowners to begin grooming a trail from the North Branch River Park to County Road near the Morse Farm Sugarworks,” Beyer says. Skiers who want to take the trail from the top will be welcome to park in the lower lot at the Morse Farm, he added. Beyer expects to be grooming soon and will have status updates, trail conditions, and a map posted on the Montpelier Parks Facebook page and at montpelier-vt.org/211/Park-Maps.

Mud Season Mania and Membership Campaign at Adamant Co-op

Once again, the Adamant Co-operative Store is having a “Mud Season Mania” shopping contest. The shopper with the highest total in purchases at the Co-op through April 15 wins.

First prize: $100.00 credit toward purchases at the Co-op.

Second prize: One Adamant Co-op Cookbook, and an Adamant Co-op tee shirt.

Third prize: A set of four Adamant Co-op coffee mugs.

Sign up anytime at the Co-op. Find out about all this by receiving the Co-op’s weekly newsletter. To sign up, please contact aserota64@gmail.com.

Lloyd Plumbing, Heating & Gas Service Honored by Efficiency Vermont

The Cabot-based company received this year’s Efficiency Excellence Network Partner of the Year award, one of the eight annual Best of the Best awards, presented by Efficiency Vermont. The company was selected based on the following criteria: A track record of positive customer interactions and feedback, commitment to the principles and concepts needed to advance energy efficiency and drive the adoption of best practices, and embracement and promotion of Efficiency Vermont’s mission.”



Share this: