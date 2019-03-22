HEARD ON THE STREET: 3.20.19

Energy Entrepreneurs Sought for Summer Program

A Burlington business accelerator is seeking innovative, early stage energy companies focused on reducing fossil fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in the heating and transportation sectors to participate in its 2019 climate economy entrepreneur program in Burlington. Applications are being accepted through April 28.

Eight to 10 companies will be competitively selected from Vermont and throughout the U.S. to work with climate economy leaders, industry experts, potential partners, and investment professionals during three four-day onsite workshops over three months, in addition to webinars and mentoring sessions between the workshops. Selected participants will also be competing for a $25,000 non-equity prize, which will be awarded to each of the top two companies through a peer-ranking system, as well as up to two $10,000 prizes from Accel-VT Energy sponsor Burlington Electric Department (BED). See accelvt.com for more information.

Montpelier Acupuncture Office Expanding To Williston

Integrative Acupuncture, at 156 Main Street in Montpelier, is expanding to a second location at 373 Blair Park Road in Williston this month. The company has offered acupuncture, massage therapy, cupping, and Chinese herbal medicine for the past ten years.

Owner Kerry Boyle was one of the first acupuncturists to work on board cruise ships worldwide, exposing guests to acupuncture care for back pain, motion sickness, anxiety, and sleeplessness while on their vacations. Other acupuncturists at the firm are Jonathan Fleming, Zizi Zolten-Chandler, Maria Leon, and Jennifer Etheridge, all nationally board certified and licensed acupuncturists.

It will continue to provide acupuncture six days a week at its current location in downtown Montpelier. For more information, visit acupunctureinvermont.com

Mayo Healthcare Celebrates 80 Years of Award-Winning Care

In the 1800s and early 1900s, a country doctor was an integral and invaluable part of the community. William Barnabas Mayo was one such doctor, who, at the age of 23, opened his office doors in Northfield on April 16, 1877. Dr. Mayo dreamed of building a facility that would provide “care and treatment to the sick and injured.” Unfortunately he died before it could become a reality, but in 1939, his long-time nurse, Cordelia Delary, opened the doors of the Mayo Memorial Hospital on Vine Street in Northfield.

This year, Mayo Healthcare celebrates 80 years of providing award-winning senior care. The main celebration will be at the Taste of Maple, Mayo’s annual fundraiser, which takes place March 29 from 5:30 to 8 pm in the Milano ballroom at Norwich University. It is a maple tasting extravaganza with a culinary competition, silent auction, and bucket raffle. Participating are local chefs from Birchgrove Baking in Montpelier; Mayo Healthcare, The Woods Lodge, Two Wooden Spoons, and Carrier Roasting in Northfield; Cornerstone Pub and Kitchen and Morse Block Deli in Barre; and Black Krim Tavern in Randolph. For more information, visit mayohc.org.

Parties in Garage Appeal to Hold Second Negotiation Session

City officials said representatives of both parties in an appeal of a permit issued by the city Development Review Board for a proposed downtown parking garage will hold a second negotiating session this week. Mayor Anne Watson said she hopes that a settlement could be reached outside of the courtroom. The city said last week that it had spent about $40,000 on legal fees on two separate challenges filed against the project, which would build a city-owned parking structure next to a proposed Hampton Inn and Suites hotel behind Capitol Plaza. A status conference is scheduled April 8 in Vermont Environmental Court.



