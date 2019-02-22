Your Guide to Central Vermont Summer Camps

Helen Day Art Center

Summer camps at Helen Day Art Center are open for registration. This year we are offering new camps such as “Crankies & Animation” and “Mobile Digital Art Studio” for teens “Sculptural Music” and “Comics & Cartooning” for younger campers. Classics such as “Art and Nature” and “Wearable Art” for younger campers and “Fashion Design” and “Filmmaker’s Workshop” will still be offered. To learn more or register, visit helenday.com/education

Green Mountain Youth Symphony

This year GMYS camp is August 4–10 at Northern Vermont University-Johnson. Participants work with professional music coaches in chamber groups, private lessons, eurhythmics classes, and full orchestra rehearsals. We welcome all intermediate–advanced students of any orchestral instrument to join us. Placement is by audition. Financial assistance is available. Register by March 9 for early-bird discount. Applications accepted until May 15. Come play with us. gmys-vt.org

Voltage Sports Clubs

Showcasing an entirely new location at Jay Peak Resort, New England’s No. 1 rated summer camp is led by Bojan (Bo) Vuckovic, a UEFA/FIFA A-Pro football license holder. Come learn accuracy and power of shooting, dribbling, passing, speed and agility, scoring footwork, ball control, and goalkeeping. Overnight Camp: ages 10‒17, half- and full-day camp: ages 5‒17, HS preseason: 9th grade and older. Visit voltagesportsclub.com for more information.

Vermont Mountaineers Baseball Camp

The Mountaineers’ Baseball Camps will be held at the Montpelier Recreation Field and run by Mountaineers’ coaching staff and players. Campers will receive general baseball instruction, as well as two game tickets, a team yearbook, and a Mountaineers t-shirt. Register in person at the Montpelier Recreation Dept. or mail the enrollment form on the website to Mountaineers Baseball Camps, Montpelier Recreation Department, 58 Barre Street, Montpelier, VT 05602. thevermontmountaineers.com

Capital Soccer Club

Montpelier’s own grassroots soccer program has a huge slate of programs running throughout Vermont this summer, including camps in Montpelier, Barre, Stowe, Morrisville, and Waterbury. Players ages 4 and up are welcome. This year, we are hosting three summer camps in Montpelier—two at Montpelier High School and one at the Montpelier Rec Field. Find the full list of our summer camps, and register online, by visiting capitalsoccer.net/educational-programs.

Rugged Adventures

Rugged Adventures, based in Stowe, offers incredible outdoor experiences for kids ages 7‒14. Highlights this summer include a three-day paddling and camping trip on Lake Champlain, a three-day mountain bike trip to Kingdom Trails in Burke, a three-day backpacking trip over Mt. Mansfield, and an action-packed nine-day trip to Zermatt, Switzerland, for hiking, rock climbing, and glacier skiing. Visit RuggedAdventuresCamp.com to see our full slate of camps.

Mud City Adventures

Based in Stowe village, our day camp runs weekdays all summer for kids 5 and up. We might go for a paddle, a hike, a float down the river, or even bust out the giant 100-foot-long slip-n-slide. For adventurers 10-and-up are two three-day mountain bike camps, two three-day surf camps, and a five-day wakeboarding camp in Maine, a three-day voyage on the Connecticut River, and more. Visit mudcityadventures.com for info.

YMCA Camp Koda in Waterbury

Located at Thatcher Brook Primary School in Waterbury, Camp Koda is a co-ed day camp for kids in kindergarten to age 12, with eight one-week sessions. Each week we will follow a theme that includes hands-on learning and plenty of time-honored favorites including arts and crafts, physical activities, games, swimming, field trips, music and drama, and team-building. 7:30 am–6 pm. State subsidy accepted. Register at gbymca.org/camp.

Lotus Lake Day Camp

Established in 1952, Lotus Lake Day Camp provides a tradition of day camping to children ages 4–14 in Central Vermont. Situated in a rural setting, the camp offers a wide variety of outdoor activities. Campers can participate in full-day and half-day programs that include activities such as riding, swimming, archery, tennis, boating and paddling, wilderness skills, and more. lotuslakecamp.com

EarthWalk Vermont

EarthWalk’s summer camps take place in Hawthorn Meadow adjacent to the Goddard College campus in Plainfield. Some of the activities we offer at camp are nature games, bow-drill friction-fire, singing, storytelling, foraging, exploring, cob oven baking, stewardship projects, crafts, wood carving, shelter-building, naturalist skills, river exploration, wildlife tracking, and more. Contact us with any questions about our camp programs. earthwalkvermont.org

Northern Vermont University-Johnson

The NVU-Johnson athletic department will hold camps for both boys and girls basketball, soccer, and girls softball. NVU-Johnson believes in providing a camp that strictly focuses on the development of the youths and making them feel welcomed and engaged. You will have the opportunity to work closely with our college coaching staff and student-athletes. For more information please visit nvubadgers.com/camps-clinics/index

Circus Smirkus

In Greensboro, adults and children alike can literally run away to the circus at the Circus Smirkus summer camps. Under Big Top tents, circus professionals welcome you to a vast array of circus arts: acrobatics, trapeze, clowning, juggling, tight wire, and more. Challenge yourself with movement that’s fun, be it building your quads on a unicycle, improving coordination with juggling, or trying some yoga on a trapeze. smirkus.org

Contemporary Dance and Fitness Studio

A range of dance classes welcome kids ages 3–17 including jazz, hip hop, tap, and modern and even “Fairytale Fusion”—creative movement and ballet inspired by fairytale characters and themes. Or focus on specific moves that cross many genres, including jumps, leaps, and turns. The Modern Performance Workshop develops a piece to perform on the Kellogg-Hubbard Library lawn before the parade on July 3rd in Montpelier and at Phantom Theater’s New Works performances. cdandfs.com

Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains

Three camps of varying lengths are offered in Vermont: Twin Hills in Richmond June 26–July 28; Camp Farnsworth in Thetford June 24–August 8; and Camp Abenaki-Mascoma in Thetford June 26–July 7, Girls learn a variety of outdoor and leadership skills. girlscoutsgwm.org

Kroka Expeditions

Hands-on adventures in the model of Waldorf education, Kroka offers a range of camps and adventures around New England for kids 9 and above. From whitewater paddling to rock climbing and bikepacking, there is something for every adventurous child. kroka.org

North Branch Nature Center

Every day we create memorable experiences in the outdoors and send children home with a renewed excitement of the natural world. Camps for students in grades 1–3 start June 17. Camps for grades 4–8 start June 24 at NBNC on Elm Street in Montpelier. northbranchnaturecenter.org

River Rock Summer Camps

The River Rock School on Barre Street in Montpelier offers fun day camps for kids age 7–2. Who doesn’t love Legos? Two one-week camps will be held June 24–28 and July 15–19. Games, games and more games is offered July 8–12. riverrockschool.org

All Together Now

The All Together Now Community Arts Center in East Montpelier hosts a variety of summer camps for children age 6-12. Fun sessions include circus clowns, rock ‘n’ roll, faeries, elves and magical creatures, and more. Camps run June 24 through Aug. 23. altogethernowvt.org

Artrageous Summer Camps

From cartooning to puppetry, kids ages 7–13 will love the Artrageous Summer Camps at TW Wood Art Gallery on the Vermont College of Fine Arts campus in Montpelier. Weekly camps June 24–August 23 (except 4th of July week). twwoodgallery.org



Share this: