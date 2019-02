By Nona Estrin

We move toward spring. Blue jay pre-mating flocks are in full swing in our yard, where 15 or so jays that would never otherwise hang out together, cluster, with specific morning behavior and impressive vocalizations, to enact an age-old ritual, before choosing mates. And the snow….so much of it that for the first time in years, it’s looking like I’ll have to feed at least one hungry owl a few mice to get it over a rough time before the weather breaks.



