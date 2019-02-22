Green Mountain Film Festival Reduces Screening Days in Montpelier

By Phil Dodd

Facing ongoing financial difficulties, the board of the Green Mountain Film Festival (GMFF) has decided to pare back the Montpelier portion of the 2019 festival to four days and hold the festival for three days in Essex Junction. The festival will be held March 22‒24 at Essex Cinemas and March 28‒31 at the Savoy Theater.

“Our financial challenges are not really new,” said GMFF board chair Kelly McCracken. “But we have been talking about how we have been struggling in recent years and decided to make some big changes.” If things go well, GMFF could add back festival days in Montpelier in future years, she said, but before planning for 2020, the board wants to see how this year goes.

The film festival is entering its 22nd year of presenting diverse films from around the world at the end of winter, when cabin fever is peaking and mud season is sometimes kicking in. It has, for most of that time, only shown films in Montpelier, usually for 10 days in a row. The length of the festival was shortened a bit in recent years, and last year GMFF presented some films in Essex for the first time.

“The Essex venue was well-received,” McCracken said, noting the population base in Chittenden County is larger than that in Washington County. Essex Cinemas is a multi-screen theater and will use several of its theaters for the GMFF films this year. Films will overlap between Montpelier and Essex, she said. Many films will play both sites, some will play in Montpelier only, and one will play only in Essex.

In Montpelier this year, all films will be shown at the two-screen Savoy, McCracken said. In the past, GMFF has also used screens at City Hall or the Pavilion Auditorium. One or both of those screens could be added back in the future, McCracken added.

The changes this year came about when the board concluded that the GMFF as it had been operating was “a little too ambitious for our size town,” McCracken said. The popularity of streaming movies at home may also be playing a role in the festival’s challenges, she acknowledged. A related issue is that some independent movies are being released directly to streaming sources, which means GMFF is unlikely to choose those, she said.

The executive director of GMFF resigned a few weeks ago, in an unplanned change that has required the board members and festival volunteers to step up and make plans to run the festival with a bare-bones staff, a move that will save some money. “After the festival, we’ll take a look at hiring another executive director,” McCracken said.

In another cost-cutting move, GMFF will not sell tickets through its own website or operate a ticket office. Instead, the Essex tickets will be sold by Essex Cinemas and the Montpelier tickets will be sold by The Savoy, both on the Savoy’s website and at the theater itself. McCracken said printed programs listing this year’s films should be ready in early March, and that GMFF expects tickets to go on sale about two weeks before the festival begins.

“The Savoy has been awesome in working with us on these changes,” McCracken said. She said there will be one Montpelier event not at the Savoy, a collaboration with the Montpelier Chamber Orchestra that has local students working with composers to create original music to accompany silent films. That event will be held March 23 at the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier.

When the streamlined schedule was announced, the GMFF board reached out to its supporters for contributions, and the response has been encouraging, McCracken said. “There are a lot of dedicated film lovers here,” she noted. Donations can be made by check or online at gmffestival.org.



Share this: