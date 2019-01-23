VCFA President Talks about his New Novel, The Perfect Liar

Compiled by Mike Dunphy

The Perfect Liar is the sixth book by Thomas Christopher Greene, president of the Vermont College of Fine Arts, and is now on sale at your local independent bookstore. Here, Tom Greene speaks about the psychological thriller set in Burlington and New York City, his approach to writing, and how he responds to feedback.

The Bridge: Do you have a three-sentences-or-less elevator pitch to describe this book?

Tom Greene: This is a book about what happens if the person you’re married to is not who you think they are.

Can you talk about the inception of the book and how long it took to write?

Greene: The interesting thing about this book is that I’ve long had this idea of somebody leaving notes on somebody’s door, going back to college. And of course back then that was sort of appropriate technology. Now if you’re going to threaten somebody, you probably would do it digitally. And I kind of love that about this book, that the plot turns on the idea of mysterious notes on the front door. So I’ve had that idea forever.

And how did it turn into a fully fledged novel?

Greene: I was at a lunch with my publisher, my editor, and some marketing people from the publishing house in New York City around three years ago, and they asked me if I had any ideas for another book. I pitched them on this idea of this couple who are recently married and someone starts leaving threatening notes on their door, and that’s basically all I knew. They loved it and gave me a book contract based on that conversation. I’ve never sold a book that way before. So that came with a particular challenge, because now I had a contract and a book they wanted within a year, and it actually took me about two and a half years. They were kind about it, but there was a period of time when my editor would write me and say, “Are you ready to show me some pages,” and I’d say, “Not yet. But it’s really coming along; it’s just fabulous,” and I hadn’t actually written a thing.

How do you compare the original concept of the book and the final product. Is there a major difference?

Greene: I generally try to know the climax of the book before I start to write because that’s like a distant forest you’re writing toward. In this case, that mostly held true, but it ended up having a couple different climaxes, and there were a few surprises, and characters that came in that I hadn’t imagined. Ultimately, once you develop your characters—and I always hate when other people say this, but it’s true—they will begin to teach you where the book should go.

It also seems that Vermont is a character in the book. Other than the fact that you live here, why choose Vermont?

Greene: There’s a romantic ideal of Vermont, particularly in New York City, and that isn’t quite what Vermont is when you’re actually here. Vermont is my home, and I love it more anything else, but it’s far more romantic from a distance. This is a novel that begins with a couple who’s moved from New York City to Vermont, in this case Burlington, and everything is perfect. They’re here in summer. There are romantic notions about what it’s like to be in Vermont, and then things slowly start happening where the onion gets peeled away, and it’s not quite what it seems. So in that way it functions as a plot device.

Although it’s a fictional book, how much nonfiction is in there?

Greene: Well, I haven’t killed anybody (laughs). There’s a part of this book that is kind of a tongue-in-cheek critique of the art world, particularly the New York art world, which Max the main character comes out of. That’s a world I’ve gotten to witness firsthand, and some scenes I’ve lifted from my own experience. The characters are not based on individual people, ever, but sometimes they’re composites of people I know, or different women I’ve been in love with, but it’s never exactly a particular person.

How would you describe your voice and style of writing?

Greene: I think the issue of voice is is a funny one in literature because part of it is just a development of both style, time, and certainly influences. I try to write sort of rhythmic, musical prose, and I’m conscious of how words sound in the ear, so I think of that. But I also do not want language to get in the way of images. In other words, when someone is reading, they should see pictures in their mind, and they should be visualizing what’s happening. You want them to forget the experience of reading and move into what John Gardner called “the fictional dream.” You’re not doing your job if you pull them out of that, so that’s always been the thing that guides me as a writer.

From the standpoint of the craft of writing, is there anything new or different you’ve attempted with this book?

Greene: Well, this book is certainly a lot more murdery than some of my others. It’s definitely a little darker and more of a thriller. The plot may be different, but I think you would recognize my style. My last novel was a straight- up unrequited love story, but it still had a pacing that’s similar to what I do here. This is my sixth book, and I feel like I’m still learning how to do this right. I have just been learning in a very public way for a long time.

Is there a part of you that holds your breath with each new novel, in terms of the public reaction?

Greene: You don’t really know what you have until people start responding to it. And so you write this thing in isolation over several years. It’s just you and the book. You send it to your agent, and she gives you first-level feedback. Then your editor gets it, and you get another level of feedback. But then the trade reviews start coming out. These days big publishers send books out to early readers, almost like focus groups, to see how they respond. Until that starts to happen you actually don’t know what you have. With this book in particular I had a sense it would be popular given the subject matter and the kind of story it is—and then, it is a taut suspense thriller.

How do you handle feedback on your books, positive or negative?

Greene: Indifference is the worst response a writer can get. You’re going to have people love your work and some who hate it and that’s OK. When it comes to book review sites like goodreads.com, the value is in the aggregate, I think, not necessarily in what an individual person thinks. But if you’re a writer, and you read enough of them, or you look at the totality of them, certain themes start to emerge about what people think about your work, and that can actually inform you so it can be a positive sort of feedback.

Any negative review you’d care to share?

Greene: There’s a joke about vegans in the book that a character says. They’re having vegans over to a dinner party, and he tells a joke about vegans, and I’ve had people be offended by that. It’s just funny what triggers people or what they respond to. My work is secular. It’s not religious obviously, and there are deep pockets of religiosity in this country and people who respond to characters behaving, in their view, amorally, but it’s fiction. You get a fair amount of that.

So you don’t fixate on the odd negative review, no matter how many positive reviews there are?

Greene: One thing I tell our students here is that the most important attribute you can have as a writer is to be thick skinned. I just think it’s incredibly critical because otherwise it’ll kill you. There are always going to be people who don’t like what you do. You know there’s a quote from Edmund Wilson that says, “No two persons ever read the same book,” and I think that’s really true.

Excerpt From The Perfect Liar

On Easter Sunday of that year she bundled Ferdinand up and they took a cab out to Queens. It was the end of March and the day was sunny but unseasonably cold. Her family didn’t know she was coming. When they went over the bridge from Manhattan, the East River gray below them, she looked out the window to the small web of neighborhoods, tiny houses upon tiny houses, where her family had moved to from Spain when she was child.

Susannah had the cab drop her off a few houses away from the small ranch house that her parents owned. She wore a scarf covering her hair, a bright red one, and a long overcoat, and cradled Ferdinand in her arms, his tiny body within the warmth of her coat. He had fallen asleep on the ride and was just waking up, beautiful and sleepy-eyed and not yet asking for milk.

When she reached the front of the house, she stopped for a moment. She knew with the scarf on her head that she was virtually unrecognizable. Even though the day was bright and sunny her parent’s house was on the shady side of the street and through the picture window she saw her sister Christina in front of the dining room table, setting it for dinner. Behind her was her husband, David, holding their toddler, her nephew, Jorge, whom she had never met. Her father, short and stout with his thick head of gray hair, was tousling the boy’s hair. Her mother, as usual, was invisible, no doubt in the kitchen, tending to a roast leg of lamb, her potatoes, stained red with paprika, in a cast iron pan on the stovetop. Susannah walked up the driveway. Up the cement path to the metal screen door, the same one that had always been there, a giant X over the faded glass, the one that slammed shut when it closed. Behind it the storm door was a solid pale yellow, no windows. She looked at the orange glowing circle around the doorbell and then down at Ferdinand, his big dark eyes open and wet and looking back at her. Then she rang the doorbell.



