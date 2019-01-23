NATURE WATCH

By Nona Estrin

In addition to the comforting familiarity of common birds in winter, Montpelier occasionally throws us a treat. In back of City Hall, with late winter sun hitting the crab apple tree, a flock of Pine Grosbeaks transformed the tree and its numerous red fruit into a blaze of color and movement! The sidewalk too, was carpeted with the fruit, and the sweet, short, conversational calls of the flock filled the air. Nearby, on the telephone pole, another avian blaze, a pileated woodpecker, stopped for a few seconds on its way to to the small wooded park on the hill!



