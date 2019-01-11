HEARD ON THE STREET: 1.9.19

Kizy Opens on Barre Street

The former home of Beau Butchery on Barre Street has found a new tenant and is now open for lunch. Helmed by Kismet owner Crystal Maderia, “Kizy” echoes the cuisine of its big sister on State Street, serving a gourmet menu of pesto-rye tartines with avocado or cheese, grain bowls, kale salads, broth and noodle bowls, coddled eggs, and smoked veggie hash Wednesday through Friday, 11 am–2:30 pm. For Maderia, the return to the space is somewhat of a homecoming. It is where Kismet originally opened its doors in 2006, and the dishes reflect those originally served there, with the addition of a juice bar. A refrigerator and grab-and-go case have fresh-pressed juices, grain bowls, and broths for take away.

Kellogg-Hubbard Executive Director Retiring

Tom McKone, executive director of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library for the past five years, has announced he will be retiring at the end of June. McKone started as interim director during the library’s search for a new director back in 2014 and was asked to stay on permanently. During his tenure, he has worked successfully with the Board of Trustees to establish financial and operational stability after a period of change at the library. Board President Steve Gold said they have an active search committee, which is planning for a replacement, and will have a hiring committee in place this month. The search and hiring process will take place this winter and spring.

School Board to Review Proposed After-School Program Change

After a flurry of concern that the long-standing Community Connections after-school programs will be replaced by a private sector contractor from Chittenden County, the Montpelier-Roxbury School Board has established an advisory committee to review the situation. Concerned parents, responding to the issue raised in a discussion on the “Friends of Montpelier Schools” Facebook page, made a strong showing at the January 2 meeting of the school board. Parents explained that the decision by Superintendent Libby Bonesteel to change the management of the program was made without sufficient notice to or discussion with the community. The board voted unanimously to create an advisory committee to establish what is important to the community for this program and report back to the board. The committee will be made up of two board members (Bridget Asay and Jim Murphy volunteered), two parents, two students, Superintendent Bonesteel, and two staff members. Parents interested in serving on the committee should email board chairperson Jim Murphy: jimmurphy@mpsvt.org

Sen. Doyle’s Wife Struck While Crossing Street

The wife of former Washington County Sen. Bill Doyle and a friend were struck by a car while crossing Main Street on Saturday evening, according to a Montpelier Police Department news release. Olene Doyle, 86, and Janet Kacewicz, 64, were struck as they crossed Main Street near the Savoy Theater at about 5:30 pm. They were not using a crosswalk when they were hit by a vehicle traveling south on Main Street, the release said. The driver was identified as Jonah Bronstein, 43, of Calais. Police said speed or alcohol were not factors in the incident.

Open Seat for District 3 City Council

No one has filed signatures as of yet to run for the District 3 City Council seat being vacated by Rosie Krueger, who is not seeking reelection. Councilors Jack McCullough in District 2 and Ashley Hill in District 3 have indicated that they will seek reelection in March. Incumbent school board member Steve Hintgen is running for reelection, and Andrew Stein, who was appointed to a seat vacated by Peter Sterling, said he will seek election to a full term. Candidates must file signatures by January 31 to appear on the March ballot. The number of signatures required are 25 for city offices and the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority board, and 30 for school offices.



