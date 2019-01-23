HEARD ON THE STREET: 1.23.19

New Commercial Building On Barre-Montpelier Road

Last fall, Connor Contracting of Montpelier tore down the old John Deere store on property it owns on the Barre-Montpelier Road. It has now erected a new 10,000-square-foot building that should be completed this spring, according to Fred Connor of Connor Contracting.

Conner said his firm has received permits to have medical offices and business services in the new building and has also applied for a permit for retail sales and services. He said he is in touch with potential tenants but can’t discuss their plans.

Last year Connor Contracting completed construction of a new 15,500-square-foot office building on land it owns behind the old armory off of Route 2 beyond the roundabout. Some space is still available, he said.

New Farmers Market Layout Proposed

Representatives of the Capital City Farmers Market and the Montpelier Business Association were scheduled to appear before the city council Jan. 24 to outline a new proposed layout of farmers market stalls that will use both State Street between Main and Elm Streets and a portion of the Heney lot, where the market has traditionally been located in warm weather.

The plan calls for about 35 stalls on State Street. Eighteen of them would be back to back on the street at the Main Street end of State Street. Another 15 or so would be lined up in a single row on the street’s north side, starting in front of Alla Vita and facing the street. The rest would be on the Heney lot. Work on a new stretch of the recreation path has closed the bottom portion of the Heney lot, making it impossible to fit all vendors onto the lot, according to a memo from City Manager Bill Fraser’s office.

Two years ago, the farmers market tried moving to State Street on three pilot weekends. The city said the experiment was a success in many ways, but some State Street businesses felt the layout used at that time reduced their sales. More recently, the farmers market members have worked with business groups, business owners, and the city to come up with the latest proposed layout, which they hope will not negatively affect businesses.

The city council was being asked to approve the closure of a portion of State Street during certain hours on Saturdays from May to October, when the outdoor farmers market is in operation. The city’s Public Works, Police, and Fire departments have no objections to the plan, the memo stated.

Adamant Co-op Embraces Hygge

Hygge is a Scandinavian quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being. The Adamant Co-op is embracing the spirit of hygge with a series of events called “Tuesday Afternoons at the Co-op.” On January 29, enjoy Swedish waltzes, polkas, hambos, and more, and on February 5, have tea service with a buffet of goodies, piping hot tea, and the best conversation this side of Copenhagen.

Vermont filmmakers bring independent feature film to the Capitol Showplace 5 Theatre

When Vince O’Connell and Kathy Swanson retired, they moved to Craftsbury Common so they could cross country ski from November through April. Then, one long, cold night while watching a bad movie, they started thinking they should apply to some film schools. Nine years later, they are filling theaters and winning awards at film festivals with their first feature, Farmer of the Year.

The film is being screened in theaters from Washington state to Vermont, where it will play at the Capitol Showplace 5 Theatre, January 25–31. Q&As will follow the 5:50 pm screening January 25 and the 6:30 pm screening January 31. “We are really excited to screen the film and do Q&As at the Capitol,” says O’Connell. “It’s a good story, lots of layers. Plus, with Vermont’s agricultural economy, it genuinely resonates with viewers.”



