Unique Downtown Gifts You Won’t Find on Amazon

Compiled by Mike Dunphy and Dot Helling

Community lies at the heart of what makes Montpelier such a special place to live. And it’s a hard truth that to create the kind of community we want to live in, we must invest in it, particularly during this holiday season—it is the season on which so many downtown business depend. That means both resisting the temptation to shop on Amazon and recognizing that each dollar you spend downtown goes much further than just covering the cost of the item itself and the shop’s overhead—it grows the community.

That’s not the only benefit. Shopping locally means getting personal attention and immediate gratification, too. According to Yvonne Baab, owner of Global Gifts, the uniqueness of the product and the ability to “feel and touch the item to know exactly what you’re getting” is lost when you buy online. “Reading reviews on the internet is not like a conversation and dialogue about the product and what fits you,” says Corrie Wilcox of Roam.

With that in mind, The Bridge has created this shopping guide of 12 great local gift ideas that cannot be found on Amazon. That makes them all the more special for the recipients of your gift.

Meet Max Flannel Bandana—Roam

Meet Max products could hardly be more local—hand-sewn by Max Jennings and his wife Denise just a couple of blocks from the shop and delivered to Roam on foot by Max himself. The reversible flannel bandana comes with a convenient Velcro closure, ideal to keep face and neck covered and cozy in everyday adventures outside.

$24

Be Well Bath Salts—Hunger Mountain Co-op

Be Well Bath Salts by Love & Tea Company are made in Montpelier, where they are handcrafted in small batches. Made with organic essential oils and a variety of salts, this healing and comforting bath salt blend is in the Wellness Department at the Co-op.

$9.49

Scout Wrap—Bailey Road

This one-size-fits-all accoutrement of semi-precious gemstones can be both a bracelet and a necklace. Personalize it further by color, style, or stone, with 12 options available, from rose quartz (stone of the heart), lava stone (stone of strength), hematite (stone of balance), and Dalmatian jasper (stone of joy). Scout is also a women-founded and -led company that donates 10 percent of net profits to organizations that help support and promote women.

$28

Custom Made Sprinkle Blends—Birchgrove Baking

What better way to tune up any sweet than a splash of sprinkles on top? Birchgrove blends their own sprinkles to create fun new mixes not available anywhere else, including for the holidays, birthdays, parties, and other festivities.

$3 for a 2-oz bag

Bear Pond Beans—Bear Pond Books

Bear Pond Books has teamed up with 802 Coffee and Capitol Stationers to create Bear Pond Beans for the holidays. The gift combines a 12-oz bag of medium roast coffee with a “Go Away. I’m Reading” or “Booked for the Weekend” Bear Pond logo coffee mug. This gift package is available for the holiday season only and supplies are limited.

$29.95

Eat More Kale Gear—Capitol Stationers

Hand-printed by Bo, “the Eat More Kale guy,” right here in Montpelier and emblazoned with his famous message, these ladies, men’s, and youth T-shirts, baby onesies, shopping bags, and hoodies are as Vermont as things come. Stickers are always free.

From $20

SimplyBVermont Dog Coats—Quirky Pet

These dog coats will keep your favorite canine toasty warm through the winter. That’s because they are made with two layers of no-pill fleece and hand-sewn by Buffy Boyce. The coats are also reversible, with classic buffalo plaid on one side and hunter orange on the other.

From $30

Oil and Vinegar Gift Pack—Alla Vita

The best olive oils and vinegars in Central Vermont drip from the taps in Alla Vita. Sourced from around the globe, the oils offer the full range of the spectrum, from the fruity Australian Hojiblanca to the peppery South African Don Carl. Combine with aged vinegars to make an unforgettable salad dressing or marinade—gift pack.

Leslie Koehler Platter—Artisans Hand

Leslie Koehler, a potter from Marshfield, creates functional terra cotta bowls and plates in the Majolica style, with vibrant and elegant designs of Turkish tulips, sunflowers, and even dragonflies. Each piece is unique, hand-thrown, hand-painted, setting nearly every meal inside a lush garden.

$85

Full Spectrum Super Critical CBD C02 Extract—AroMed

Cannabidiol, better know as CBD, has become an almost integral part of wellness in Vermont, appearing in nearly every form, including lattes, dog food, and chocolate. Utilizing only organically grown, CBD-rich hemp from Vermont farmers, this oil extract by AroMed is as pure as it comes—100 percent organic and no herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers. Each drop contains about 2.5 mg of CBD, and about 300 drops fill the half-ounce bottle, perfect to infuse your cup of coffee, tea, or just about anything else.

$72

Rose Cacao Body Butter—Grian Herbs

Locally handcrafted by clinical herbalist Iris Gage, this organic body butter with rose petals infused in shea and cocoa butter will help nourish dry skin, minimize wrinkles, and reduce redness. It’s a great stocking-stuffer but only available for a limited time.

$12

Big Gear Coffee—Onion River Outdoors

Big Gear Coffee is roasted in Montpelier, Vermont and perfect for the bike obsessed coffee lover on your list. Blends include: “Single Track,” “Uphill Grind,” “Group Ride,” and “Downhill Flow.” These locally roasted beans will please the pallet of any coffee lover.

$12.99 /12-oz bag



