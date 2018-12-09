Take on the Holidays with These Yoga Moves

By Samantha Solum

Along with the extremes of pleasure, the holiday season can bring plenty of pain, be it the long hours on the road, the stress of finding just the right gift, the pressure on purse strings, or the bloating of the belly. And then there’s your crazy uncle with strong political convictions and few inhibitions. While one remedy to it all may be turning up your eggnog intake, a more satisfying—and healthy—remedy can be found in the breath and movement of yoga. For every problem, there’s an asana, starting with these poses to ensure more joy this holiday season.

Awaken your Holiday Spirit

Are you utterly disgusted the moment they hang the wreaths downtown? Do you find yourself muttering “Bah! Humbug!” when you hear holiday tunes played in your favorite stores? Consider practicing backbends and then maybe in Whoville they’ll say that your heart grew three sizes that day. Backbends such as camel pose (ustrasana) physically open your chest and emotionally open your heart, so you can give and receive more love. Isn’t that what the holidays are all about?

Come to a high kneeling position with the tops of your feet on the floor and your toes pointing back. Place your hands on your lower back, take a deep breath in, roll your shoulders back, and lift your heart. As you exhale, try leaning back and grabbing onto your heels with the fingers pointing down. Press against your feet to create more lift in your chest, keep your legs engaged and try to avoid hinging in your lower back. If it’s too intense to reach your heels, try tucking your toes to elevate them or keep your hands to your lower back. Take five deep breaths and return your hands to your lower back. Use an inhale to roll back up with the head coming up last.

Recover from Holiday Shopping

Maybe someone seemed to have mistaken your shopping cart for a bumper car, or mistook the clearance rack for the Ultimate Fighting Championship octagon. Maybe you’ve been bombarded by people who look more like they are running away from danger than toward cheap retail goods. Holiday shopping can be stressful and overstimulating. Give child’s pose (balasana) a try when you need a reset after spending time in crowded malls. Child’s pose might be the most restorative pose there is. It stretches the entire backside of the body, soothes the nervous system, aids the lymphatic system, and tempers the mind.

Begin by sitting on your heels and then slowly fold forward, bringing your chest to your thighs and your forehead to the earth. Your arms can stretch forward or hold onto your feet. Stay here for at least five breaths, but five minutes if you can.

Soothe Car Cramps and Plane Pains

Traveling to see your family for the holidays might be beneficial for your mind and spirit, but it can take a toll on your body. Doing a forward fold (uttanasana) is a way to relieve pent-up tension in your neck, spine, and lower back that you might have from sitting for an extended period of time.

Stand up, with the feet hip-width apart. Bend your knees and fold forward. Clasp the elbows with opposite hands. Stay here for five to 10 deep breaths. When you’re ready to come out, bend your knees a bit more and release your hands to the floor. Slowly roll up.

Digest the Fruitcake and Roast Beast

Food is a huge part of how we celebrate and insulate ourselves through the chilly months. The holidays only come once a year, so we make sure to try everything, and then we get a tummy ache. Physically, twists help with digestion because they place gentle pressure on intestinal flow to maximize toxin elimination. Mentally they allow us to wring out anything we don’t need in our hearts and minds. So whether you need a detox from all the holiday meals or all the holiday feels, practicing a reclined twist (supta matsyendrasana) can offer much relief.

Lie on your back and bring your knees in toward your chest. Spread your arms out to the sides, and use your exhale to drop your knees to one side. Stay as long as you like before switching sides and staying an equal amount of time.

Resist Politics

When sitting down once a year for a holiday meal with our racist uncle or homophobic aunt outside of mandatory family gatherings, it might not just be the potatoes that are boiling. Sometimes it’s easy to be cowed when talking with the people closest to you. Practicing fish pose (matsyasana) opens our throat chakra, which helps to release blockages around not speaking our truth.

Lie down on your back and place your hands palms-down under your hips. Lift your heart up by rising up on the elbows and drawing the shoulders back. Carefully let your head fall back and maybe let the top of the head rest gently on the floor.

Rediscover Gratitude

Your mother-in-law opens your gift and doesn’t make eye contact as she says, “Oh, bless your heart” and you know she really means next year save your money and buy Gift Giving for Idiots. Practicing balancing postures such as tree pose (vrikshasana) might help. It might knock us down a few times but the chaos of the holidays probably will too. When we fall we have the opportunity to learn how to recalibrate, realign, and find strength to get up and try again.

Starting with your feet together, let all your weight come into your left foot and come to your right tiptoes. Let the right heel rest along the left ankle with the toes on the ground as a kickstand or bring the foot to the calf or inner thigh. Try to avoid placing any pressure on your knee. Hands can reach up in the air, stay down by the sides, or bring the palms together and rest the thumbs in the center of your chest. Find a focus point or “drishti” and keep your attention there. Breathe for five to 10 breaths before switching sides.

Finding Peace When Inlaws are Fighting

If the snide remarks about your cooking, parenting, and decorating won’t stop, and you’re feeling a little tense, you might need to practice pigeon pose (eka pada rajakapotasana). We carry the most stress in our hips, so open them up to release bottled up feelings and get them flowing in a healthy way.

From hands and knees, slide your right knee between your hands. If your knee feels fine, flex the right foot and move it forward. If the knee feels stressed, bring the foot closer in toward the right hip. Center yourself so your weight is even. Fold forward if it feels nice. Stay here five to 10 breaths and then press the floor away from you, coming back to hands and knees before switching sides.

Sleep Through the Excitement

Whether you’re waiting up for Santa, giddy about your gifts, or looking forward to all the festivities, it can be hard to get good sleep during the holidays. Putting your legs up the wall (viparita karani) helps to lower your heart rate and relax, as well as facilitating venous drainage and increasing circulation.

Sit close to a wall and place a folded blanket behind you. Lie back onto the blanket, then scoot your hips as close to the wall as possible and send your legs straight up. Rest with your arms by your sides as long as you like.



