State and Federal Tax Changes Include Exemption for Social Security and Credit for Charitable Giving

This is the second article in a two-part series on recent revisions to the state and federal tax systems.

Vermonters will see quite a few changes when they file their 2018 federal and state income tax forms next year, thanks to major legislation passed by both the U.S. Congress and the Vermont Legislature.

At the federal level, about 65 percent of taxpayers will see an income tax cut in their 2018 returns, according to the Tax Policy Center, a research group run by a former Obama administration official. About 6 percent of taxpayers will see an increase.

Critics of the Republican-led federal tax overhaul passed in December 2017 point out that most of the tax savings go to the wealthy, and that the cuts deepen the $21.8 trillion national debt. Supporters of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 argue the changes will boost the economy and bolster federal tax revenues.

Vermont did not stand idly by after Congress enacted the massive federal tax reform package. Because of the links between the federal and state systems, Vermont could have taken in an extra $30 million in tax revenues this year, most of it coming from people with dependents, according to Doug Farnham, a policy director and senior research economist with the Vermont Department of Taxes.

Instead, Gov. Phil Scott and the legislature decided to revise the state’s income tax system to keep revenues neutral and to avoid boosting taxes on Vermonters with dependents, Farnham said. At the end of last session, the legislature passed Act 11, which included major changes to the state’s tax system.

As a result of the changes, a fair percentage of retired and disabled Vermonters will no longer pay state income tax on their Social Security benefits, or will have a lower tax on those benefits. Social Security benefits will be exempt from state taxation for married residents filing jointly if their federal adjusted gross income is $60,000 or less, with a phased-out exemption for those with incomes between $60,000 and $70,000.

Vermonters who file as either single, married filing separately, head of household, or qualifying widow or widower will have Social Security benefits exempted if their federal adjusted gross income is $45,000 or less, with the exemption phasing out between $45,000 and $55,000.

Before Act 11, Vermont had been one of only a handful of states that fully taxed Social Security payments. Thirty-eight states do not tax Social Security at all, and most of the others have some kind of income-based exemption similar to what Vermont has put in place. The state will collect about $5 million or $6 million less in income taxes due to the change, Farnham said.

Another major change at the state level is the creation of a new charitable contribution tax credit. Vermonters can receive a credit against any income tax owed amounting to 5 percent of their charitable contributions, up to a limit of $20,000 in contributions. In other words, tax bills will be reduced $5 for every $100 given to a charity in 2018. The credit is available whether or not a Vermont taxpayer itemizes at the federal level.

Act 11 continues a trend whereby Vermont is slowly decoupling its income tax system from the federal structure. At one point, Vermont had a “piggy-back” system in which taxpayers simply sent the state a specified percentage—at one time it was 24 percent—of what they owed in federal income taxes. In the past couple of decades, Vermont has gradually created a more independent state income tax system.

Sen. Ann Cummings (D-Washington), chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said Act 11 represents an additional and large step away from the federal system. Rather than simply collecting an extra $30 million as a result of the federal changes, state officials “decided we should be transparent and rewrite the state income tax code” in a way that was revenue-neutral, she said. The recent changes make the system “more progressive” and benefit middle-income families with children, she added.

One change Vermont was reacting to was a federal decision to drop the personal exemption of about $4,000 for each family member, which also reduced Vermonters’ taxable income. Rather than letting that exemption change flow through to Vermont taxpayers, the state enacted its own personal exemption of $4,150 per family member.

Even as it dropped the personal exemption, Congress nearly doubled the standard deduction to $12,000 for single filers, and $24,000 for married couples filing jointly. The change means many fewer people will itemize their deductions (such as state taxes, mortgage interest, and charitable deductions) when filing federal taxes. Farnham said that under the previous federal system about 30 percent of taxpayers itemized. With the higher standard deduction, that number is expected to drop to 9 percent, he said.

In its own overhaul, Vermont did away with itemized deductions entirely for state purposes. It also replaced the federal standard deduction with its own. The state deductions are somewhat lower than the federal deductions:

• $6,000 for taxpayers who are unmarried or married filing separate returns;

• $9,000 for taxpayers who are the head of a household;

• $12,000 for taxpayers whose status is married filing jointly or surviving spouse.

For a married couple with one child in Vermont, the combination of personal exemptions and standard deductions in the state system will roughly equal the new federal standard deduction of $24,000. The total of state exemptions and the standard deduction will be greater than that for married couples with two or more children.

On the federal side, families will also benefit from an expanded child tax credit. Federal lawmakers doubled the tax credit for children under 17 from $1,000 to $2,000 per child (credits are a dollar-for-dollar offset of taxes due). Congress also raised the income limit for the full credit to $400,000 from $110,000 for most married couples, and to $200,000 for single filers.

Both the federal government and Vermont reduced their tax rates. The old federal rates ranged from 10 percent to 39.6 percent depending on income level, and now range from 10 percent to 37 percent. Vermont’s old rates ranged from 3.55 percent to 8.95 percent; the new rates range from 3.35 percent to 8.75 percent.

Corporate income tax rates were also reduced at the federal level, from 35 percent to 21 percent, although because of loopholes most corporations have paid and will pay less than those rates. Congress also passed a new provision providing a tax break for “pass-through” businesses: sole proprietors, partnerships, and S-corporations.

Owners of such businesses now will get a deduction of 20 percent of the business’s income if the owner’s taxable income is $315,000 or less for married couples or $157,500 or less for singles. Farnham said Vermont did not change its own corporate tax rates, and he noted the 20-percent business deduction does not flow through to Vermont taxes.

While these federal and state tax changes are significant, don’t get too used to them. The federal tax changes expire after 2025, so things could shift once again at the federal and state levels in just a few short years.



