By Nona Estrin

The year of the turkeys! Our small flock of wintering tree sparrows has left, as the turkeys quickly dispach seed left in a sheltered spot each morning. This is new for us, as is the vast low pressure which brought snows, fogs, early skiing, and, for me, the earliest date at which, in all the gloom, I sudenly saw its beauty! And today, a sublime opening of blue sky and burst of sun as the weeks of grim weather give way!



