By Nona Estrin

Kick myself outdoors, slow down, take a breath and watch….wait….even just for a minute, on foot, on skis, on the way to the car. This is the darkest time, and all life feels it. Our sense of what is solid in life is based on it. Soon the days will begin to lengthen, the cold will deepen for weeks, before the season here begins to turn again.



