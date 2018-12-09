Local Clergy Share Seasonal Messages for Troubled Times

Compiled by Tom Brown

The Bridgeinvited local clergy to share their seasonal messages. Here are the responses we received:

Goodness and Light

At this time of year, when the days get shorter and the nights are cold and long, perhaps the way in which we can bring light, life, and warmth into the world is through engaging in simple acts of kindness; Perhaps through the gift of an afternoon visit with one’s neighbor? Or through an act of service by shopping or shoveling snow for an elderly friend? Or perhaps even by anonymously buying a cup of coffee for the person in line right behind you. These are all simple ways of bringing joy, light, and hope into another person’s life by giving the gift of yourself.

During this present time, when there is so much darkness and despair on the news, in our country, and around the world, why not make the world a little brighter place right here at home by being the kind of neighbor you’d like others to be to you?

Be kind. Be thankful. Be generous. Be hospitable. Be loving. Be the light that scatters the darkness, both during this Christmas season and into the new year ahead. Doing good feels good—and it’s catchy!

Paul Habersang, Priest-in-Partnership at Christ Episcopal Church

May Hope Prevail

“The hopes and fears of all the years are met in you tonight,” sings the carol, “O Little Town of Bethlehem.” These words continue to ring true. We are bombarded by the fears—climate change, economic inequity, rising intolerance, mass shootings, political gridlock, and war. It is easy to get caught up in fear.

Yet, in this season, hope also rises in our hearts, no matter our faith—hope that lights a candle in the darkness and looks for the good, and hope that expresses itself in generosity, love for one’s neighbor, and a willingness to risk sharing. When we shift our attention from fear to hope, we become better people and the world a better place. As the hopes and fears meet in your life, may hope prevail, that together we may work for a world in which all God’s beloved children (that’s everyone!) are blessed with love and peace, including you.

Rev. Amy Pitton, Bethany United Church of Christ

Awake to Truth

As the short days and long nights usher in the winter season and a new year, we search for the luminous in the darkness. We stay present to lights that shine despite all the odds. We find a spark of hope, of love made flesh, of seed buried deep beneath the cold earth waiting its time to awaken into life once again. We grab the hands of those near to us for comfort. We reach out our helping hands with gestures of kindness and generosity. We rest in the mystery and wonder of the season. May the new year usher in solace where there is grief, peace where there is unrest, goodwill where this is discord, and love where there is fear. May we continue to be awake to truth and willing to act for justice as travelers on this turning Earth.

Rev. Joan Javier-Duval, Unitarian Church of Montpelier

Practice Love

Chanukah commemorates the Maccabean struggle against oppression and is a celebration of liberation. At Chanukah, as we remember that struggle, we light candles for eight nights to bring light into the darkness: The light of hope, the light of wisdom, the light of God. Some years we feel the need for light more than others.

The concept of Tikkun Olam is central to Judaism: acts of kindness to repair the world. It is our continuing duty to practice love and acceptance as alternatives to discord and discrimination. We are proud to be part of the Montpelier faith community that continues to do this essential work, and we are thankful for our 100-year history in Central Vermont, where tolerance and acceptance are commonly held values.

Beth Jacob Synagogue wishes you light throughout the coming year.

Andy Robinson and Charon Goldwyn, for Beth Jacob Synagogue

Lift, Build, and Support

As we take time to reflect this holiday season, we express our gratitude for the gifts we have received of our Heavenly Father, especially for the comfort we find in the promise of Christ: “in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.”

As we set goals for 2019, let us be mindful of our ability to help bring peace to those around us. There are hearts to cheer, souls to warm, and mouths to feed. Our prayer for 2019 is that we might join in our communities in unity to lift, build, and support our neighbors, and strengthen the rising generation to take their place as leaders in these beloved “green hills and silver waters” of Vermont.

Erik Worthington, Barclay Tucker, and Gabe Lajeunesse, Montpelier Vermont Stake Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Beauty of Ordinary Life

The truth is, shiny ornaments and long shopping lists help us to escape from the less-pretty side of reality—at least temporarily. Perhaps it is necessary to have that seasonal break to start fresh in the new year. As I reflect on 2018, there were many times I had to make myself sit in silence, so that I am not unconsciously identified by those immediate anxieties and frustrations of mine as I process the brokenness of our world today. During those times of solitude, one of the things that I was thankful for was the gift of breath: the valuable gift of ordinary life.

As Trinity United Methodist Church will be celebrating our 145th anniversary in 2019, we hope to remember where we began, to appreciate who we are now, and remind others how awesome they are.

May hope, love, joy, and peace be filled in you and your families!

Pastor Yunki Kim, Trinity United Methodist Church



Share this: