Hunger Mountain Co-op Launches “Feed A Family: Food & Fund Drive”

In Vermont, one in four residents struggle with hunger. This holiday season, join Hunger Mountain Co-op, Union Mutual, Local 22 (ABC) & Local 44 (Fox) TV, and WDEV radio in helping to provide healthy meals for our neighbors in need, through Hunger Mountain Co-op’s second annual “Feed A Family: Food & Fund Drive.”

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 5, you can stock up your pantry at the co-op and help fight hunger in the the community with special “buy one, give one” deals on healthy staples, including organic peanut butter, applesauce, and soups. ”Feed A Family” food donations can be dropped off in the co-op’s exit way through Thursday, Dec. 13.

On the final day of the drive, Thursday, Dec. 13, Union Mutual, Local 22 & Local 44, and WDEV will be onsite at the co-op working together to collect food and funds to benefit the Vermont Foodbank and central Vermont food shelves. Throughout the day, co-op customers will be able to donate funds in a variety of ways, including rounding up their purchase to the next dollar when they check out, making a donation at the register or a cash donation at the exit way. Hunger Mountain Co-op will match the first $1,000 in financial donations made that day.

Last year, the co-op, its partners, members, and customers raised $5,160 and 870 pounds of food for our neighbors in need. Join this important effort again this year.



Share this: