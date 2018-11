By Nona Estrin

An ethereal and unexpected singing of fox sparrows, passing through from the Arctic Circle this morning, in a brief sunny moment of season reversal. These gray days highlight everything gold. Ginkgo leaves begin to turn and poplars, birch, tamarack, and beech hold center stage. Blueberry leaves burnish to peachy reds in the garden corner. Our position in the solar system tilts further from the sun each day as winter bides it’s time.



Share this: