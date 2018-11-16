HEARD ON THE STREET: 11.15.18

Co-op Tries Corn-based Bags for Bulk Foods

Hunger Mountain Co-op is experimenting with a next-generation biodegradable technology for the bags used by customers to take home products from the store’s bulk food bins. The rolls of green “Biobags” are made from GMO-free corn and break down into carbon and water without leaving behind tiny bits of microplastics, general manager Kari Bradley said. The bags can be composted in backyard compost piles, but they have not yet been certified for organic compost sales.

Goats Pulled from Poison Ivy Patches

Apparently the goats that earned national attention in August for tackling the poison ivy problem along the Montpelier Recreation Path got too much of a good thing—or a bad thing. It seems the ivy, or the amount of it, was too much for their digestion, leading them to be withdrawn from the cleanup operation. Mayor Watson doesn’t believe this to be the end of the experiment: “I think it means that we’ll make some adjustments for next year. I’m already having those conversations. Perhaps we need older goats or more goats.”

Adamant Co-op Studio Transforms into Pop-up Store

Some days Janet MacLeod’s Studio, upstairs at the Adamant Co-op, is just a really messy studio, and sometimes it’s a meeting place for a book discussion group, an extension of the neighborhood kids’ haunted barn, or a place to visit and have a cup of tea. However, in December a couple of co-op people are turning it into The Little Shop Upstairs—a holiday gift shop of everything from Papier-mâché critters to canned goods, to little paintings, jewelry, knitted ornaments, tinctures, note cards, and the new year’s Co-op calendar, with paintings of East Montpelier.

Montpelier Heritage Group Resumes

Montpelier Heritage Group was founded by Margot George, Anthony Otis, and others in response to the cladding of several historic downtown buildings in the 1960s. With a lot of effort, many of the State Street buildings we now take for granted were restored in the ’70s. MHG is now revitalized and seeks new members to fulfill its mission: to preserve Montpelier’s sense of place (its character, its buildings, what makes it special) and to educate the public and decision makers on the importance of our built heritage. Stay tuned for a talk about State Street coming up in December.

Parking Ban Returns

If the city’s first major snowfall of the season didn’t herald the return of the parking ban, the bright yellow and salmon pamphlets being slipped under the wiper blades of cars around the city stamped it indelibly. When a ban is called by the city manager, cars parked on city streets will be ticketed and towed, costing $15 for the ticket and a $75 for the tow. Vehicles may park in the designated areas on Stone Cutters Way, in the Pitkin Parking Lot, or in the Blanchard Court Lot behind City Hall during declared on-street parking ban events. Visit montpelier-vt.org for additional information.



