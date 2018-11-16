Flannel Friday Cozies Up Montpelier

This holiday season, skip the mall and ditch your online shopping apps and visit downtown Montpelier for an unforgettable holiday experience. More than 40 unique, locally owned stores offer products and services you won’t find anywhere else. Linger a while with a bite to eat and enjoy the glow of the holiday lights. Fun events and free holiday parking (starting Dec. 12) await.

Join us in downtown Montpelier on Friday, November 23, for Flannel Friday, a cozier way to shop for the holidays. Start your morning with a free screening of the film Miracle on 34th Street at 10 am at the Savoy Theater before launching into your shopping adventures at the dozens of unique boutiques downtown. You’ll find amazing sales wherever you look. And don’t forget to wear your flannel. Get spotted by the Flannel Fairies, and you could win great prizes.

On Monday, November 26, log off the computer and come to Montpelier’s Cider Monday. There will be free cider, courtesy of Cold Hollow Cider Mill, at many of your favorite stores, and free cider doughnuts (first 100 orders) from The Donut Dude, courtesy of Montpelier Alive!



Share this: