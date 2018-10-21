OP-ED: Madness or Magic? A Druid’s Perspective of Moonlight

By Fearn Lickfield

Queen of the Night

Hail to thee,

Jewel of the night!

Beauty of the heavens,

Jewel of the night!

Mother of the stars,

Jewel of the Night!

Fosterling of the sun,

Jewel of the night!

Majesty of the stars,

Jewel of the night!

-Traditional Scottish hymn in Carmina Gadelica by Alexander Carmichael

What is the connection between the moon and madness about? Why do the words “lunacy” and “lunar” share the same etymological root?

Lunacy is an English word from the mid-16th century that originally referred to insanity of an intermittent kind, attributed to the cyclical changes of the moon. This effect is still prevalent today. Anyone who works in a psychiatric facility or mental health ward can tell you that things get decidedly more active and interesting at the time of full moon. Why is this?

In western European magical tradition, the moon is associated with water, tides, the underworld, emotions, intuition, receptivity, change, and enchantment. At the time of a full moon, the volume is turned up on all things emotional, intuitive, and there is an increase in psychic phenomena. It is the height of lunar light and power. In this liminal time, we are more likely to see, sense, and feel beyond our five senses. For people who struggle with mental challenges or illness, the full moon can exacerbate instability, sometimes pushing a person over the edge of sanity. Thus, becoming a lunatic.

For Druids and others who walk a nature-centered spiritual path, the moon can help access other realms and magic. In Druidry, we align with the cycles and seasons to connect, reflect, release, and manifest. We know that the moon, stars, and planets have a qualitative and physical effect on all growing things, including us. This understanding brings us the opportunity to work consciously with these cycles. This is what magic is all about. In other words, magic is “conscious co-creation.”

Many cultures see the moon as feminine because of the strong connection between the lunar cycle and the menstrual cycles of women. One example is the Irish Goddess Morrigan, who has three aspects which reflect the moon’s three phases—maiden, nymph, and crone—the new moon, waxing, and old. She is the source of life, death, transformation, regeneration, and renewing. She and her two war goddess sisters, Madness and Violence, Badb and Neiman, appeared in the form of crows.

Whatever our gender, the Queen of the Night enchants us all with her changeable beauty and allure. Few are immune to the wonder of a full moonrise, the graceful curve of the waxing or waning crescent, or the glow of silvery light reflected on a snowy landscape.

Rituals with the Moon

Moon Sipping: At the time of full moon, Green Mountain Druids are trained to engage in a breathing practice to bring the light of the moon into their bodies, which brings the qualities of enchantment and the love of the Goddess into the spirit. To do so, gaze at the full moon, close one eye, and tip your head up until you can see a ray of moonlight coming toward you. Open your mouth and sip this ray of light into your heart. Close eyes, swallow, and “see” the light dropping down your spine and landing in your pelvic bowl. Exhale. Open one eye and repeat four more times.

Wand work: Druids craft wands from the wood of a tree of their choice. Wands are a magical tool of the will, manifestation, and co-creation, manifesting different things in accordance with the phases of the moon. For example, the dark moon is a time for initiating new energies, projects, and intentions that we want to grow, while the full moon is a time for empowering our dreams and goals with wholeness and power, for bringing them to fullness.

With everything that is going on in the world and our country at this time, we know there is a need for more conscious co-creation. Let us ride this full moon tide with clear intent. Let us work with nature, not to create more madness in our crazy world, but to create more magic.

What is the world you wish to manifest?

Imagine it, feel it, see it in its fullness like the moon, and send it off for the good of all beings.

Arrrrooooooooooooo!!!!

Fearn Lickfield is director of the Green Mountain School of Druidry. Learn more at greenmountaindruidorder.org



