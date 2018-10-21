NATURE WATCH: The Smell of Fall

Posted by thebridge on October 21, 2018 in 2018 Issues, Columns, Nature Watch, October 18–October 31, 2018

By Nona Estrin

Watercolor by Nona Estrin

Leaves pile up in the woods and on sidewalks and lawns, the non-evergreen ferns bleach to lovely pale golds and yellow.  New York, cinnamon, maidenhair, the rarer goldies and narrow-leaved spleenwort, all transforming, before they are taken by frost. The smell of fall is everywhere! I see that the leaves in our woods are not as deep by half, as some years ago, as the canopy thins due to decline and change not well understood. Time to take to the car and walk in the oaks and silver maples of Champlain Valley, just coming into peak colors now.

