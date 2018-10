by Nona Estrin

Purple wild asters, red and sugar maples in earliest crimson or yellow! Spruce Mountain Range to our east begins to glow. A couple of ash trees across the road are burnishing to deep mahogany. Flocks of robins, white-throated sparrows, and a flicker with its characteristic white rump, scatter into the still-green brush. The sounds and smells are no longer of summer. The colors will never again ‘till next October, have such a wild range, nor the land be so active with leaving!



Share this: