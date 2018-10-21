Montpelier Eyes Extensive Future Development in New Downtown TIF District

By Phil Dodd

The proposed Hampton Inn and Suites hotel and city parking garage, if built, could be just the first of many development projects in Montpelier’s new Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district, according to an August 30 “authorization” document in which the Vermont Economic Progress Council (VEPC) approved Montpelier’s TIF application.

If all the projects listed in the document were built over the next 10 years—an ambitious goal—the value of the parcels where the projects would be built would increase by $66.5 million. The eight potential projects listed include development of the granite shed properties off Granite Street, Vermont Mutual’s property downtown, and Sabin’s Pasture.

The VEPC document also said the city is considering seven infrastructure projects (including the $10.1 million parking garage) that would cost a total of $17 million, of which the city would finance $15.8 million. Among other things, these would include upgrades to water and sewer lines and new sidewalks on the eastern end of Barre Street, as well as a new road to serve Sabin’s Pasture and property owned by the Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA), according to the document.

Another city infrastructure project would involve improvements to the Main Street-Barre Street intersection, which the document says is considered “failed” by state and federal transportation officials. “Additional significant development along Barre Street will exacerbate the congestion, dangerous pedestrian/bicycle crossing, and turning access,” the document states.

TIF districts, which require state approval to create, are being used in Vermont to promote downtown development. The Montpelier TIF District approved by the state runs from Bailey Street through the downtown and out Barre Street to Sabin’s Pasture. It includes 148 properties on 182 acres.

Here is how the state explains TIF districts on its website: “TIF districts are a tool for municipalities to finance public infrastructure spending and spur downtown property redevelopment …The property values at the time the District is created are determined and the property taxes generated by that original value continue to be paid to the taxing authorities (municipality and the State Education Fund).”

After the state approves a district and a municipality incurs debt for a public infrastructure project (e.g., the garage) in the district, the municipality is allowed to retain a portion of all property tax revenue growth within the district for 20 years to pay for the infrastructure bond.

In Montpelier’s case, the city is dedicating 100 percent of municipal property tax revenue from new development or property appreciation in the district to financing the bond—more than the 85 percent minimum required—and it is being allowed by the state to divert 70 percent of any new school tax revenue increases in the district to payments on bonds instead of to the state education fund. That means if any property in the district appreciates in value after the bond kicks in, most of the additional tax revenue would go to paying off the bond.

The authorization document says that Montpelier has identified three tiers of development potential within the district. These development projects are not at all certain to occur but are those the city told VEPC could happen if a TIF district was approved.

In fact, one of the projects listed—development of housing at VCFA—is on hold. VCFA President Thomas Greene said that “while we have an interest in developing or having someone develop our property on Barre Street, one party that expressed interest has stepped away and we are not having any active conversations about development at this time.”

The first tier of projects shown in the VEPC authorization includes five projects that the city told VEPC are the “most likely” to proceed in the near term. These are:

The 80-plus room Hampton Inn and Suites, which would start in 2018 and increase the grand list by $6.494 million.

A new building, to start in 2019, where the Gulf Station was located on State Street, with an estimated value increase of $783,000. Developer Thom Lauzon has said the building could include offices and possibly housing.

New housing developments on land owned by VCFA, to be built in three phases in 2019, 2022, and 2023, with a total increase of $12.1 million in the grand list.

A 30-unit affordable housing project behind Christ Church, to start in 2021, which would boost the grand list by $1 million.

Two developments on the site of the Barre Street granite sheds, both to start in 2020, one a housing project that would boost the grand list by $3.479 million, and one a commercial building that would increase the grand list by $3.137 million.

Tier 2 projects are those with owner-investor interest in development that could benefit from the economic momentum of Tier 1 projects. These are:

Vermont Mutual’s building and parking lots, which the city has long eyed for development. Vermont Mutual needs expanded office space and additional parking, and the document says conversations between the state, city, and Vermont Mutual have begun. Work on the site could begin in 2021 and would boost the grand list by $8.665 million, the document indicates.

225 units of housing on Sabin’s Pasture, to be built in two phases in 2021 and 2024, with grand list additions of $14.725 million and $14 million, respectively. The TIF authorization came with the condition on Sabin’s Pasture that “TIF funds only support infrastructure improvements for those private development projects that take place in the high density-zoned portion,” which is on the lower portion of the parcel.

Tier 3 projects are defined as those with the potential for development in a 10-year window. Only one is listed:

The Capital Dry Cleaners building at the corner of Barre and Main “could be converted to three stories of office space, should the Barre/Main intersection be upgraded and additional development in the area flourishes,” the VEPC document says. The project could begin in 2022 and would increase the grand list by $2.237 million.

In discussing the city’s application for a TIF District, VEPC said that Montpelier had cited “lack of improved or expanded public infrastructure, aging underground pipes, brownfield contamination, [and] inadequate parking as major barriers to development of private projects. In addition, the City notes that private sector development has been almost non-existent for many years.”

Among other things, VEPC also said that “Montpelier’s bond debt is higher than comparable towns, but their ability to assume debt is also somewhat higher based on median household income.” A chart in the memo shows Montpelier’s per capita debt is $3,858, with a median household income of $60,347. By comparison, Barre’s per capita debt is $1,711 and its median household income is $36,992.



