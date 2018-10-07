Fitness Studio Expands in Montpelier

By Phil Dodd

The Cross Training Studio, a two-room boutique fitness center in downtown Montpelier, is adding another room this month and accepting new members, according to owner and trainer CB Kaiser. Kaiser plans to cap membership at 35 or 40 people so the studio retains its club-like feel, he said.

Kaiser originally planned to open the studio, located on the fifth floor of the Capitol Plaza above the Northfield Bank, as a place to offer personal training and rehab workouts, but he realized it could be opened to those who want a more private exercise space than those offered by larger gyms.

Members receive an entry code and can access the gym seven days a week from 5 am to 8 pm. The studio is utilizing an online program for members to reserve workout times so that there are never more than four people working out at once, Kaiser said.

The equipment at the gym includes four aerobic machines (with an elliptical trainer coming soon), free weights, plate-load machines, TRX training equipment, and specialized devices. There are no showers or changing rooms, though the bathroom can serve as a place to change clothes, Kaiser said.

Kaiser is a former professional athlete and was a conditioning coach for the Baltimore Orioles baseball team. He has worked as a personal trainer for 20 years and owned and operated a larger gym in Maryland. Together with personal trainer Diane Jones, he offers his expertise for members and non-members and will help create custom workouts for new members at no additional cost. The studio also offers classes, such as for core strengthening or ski and ride training, to members and non-members, as well as a special after-school program for youth on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Members can join the Cross Training Studio for three months, six months or a year. Prices range from $60 to $79 per month, Kaiser said, with no membership fee to join. Seniors (65 and over) and veterans receive a 10 percent discount. The studio is about halfway to its capped membership total, Kaiser said, and he expects it to fill up in November.

For more information about the Cross Training Studio, call CB Kaiser at (802) 613-3424 or visit crosstrainvt.com.



