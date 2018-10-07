Filmmaker Bess O’Brien to Premier New Documentary at Savoy Theatre

A new documentary film directed by Bess O’Brien, Coming Home, will tour Vermont this fall, starting at the Savoy Theatre in Montpelier on October 18, followed by Hazen Union School in Hardwick on October 23, then the Bethany Church in Randolph on November 4. All shows are at 7 pm.

Coming Home follows five people from St. Johnsbury, Montpelier, and White River Junction, who are trying to turn their lives around after returning to their communities from prison. We see these folks create new bonds, make amends with old friends and family, work on their recovery from addiction, get new jobs and housing, and rebuild their lives again from scratch.

The film also highlights the innovative Circle of Support and Accountability program (COSA) that helps reintegrate folks back into their daily lives. COSAs are made up of community volunteers who meet once a week with offenders enabling those coming out or prison to create strong bonds of support, friendship, and accountability as they work to become healthy members of society. Prisoners often placed in COSAs include sex offenders, drug-related criminals, and felons. The COSA program is run through Vermont’s community justice centers and is part of the restorative justice model.

All screenings are free to the public (donations are greatly appreciated to help offset the costs of the tour), and no reserved tickets are needed. Director Bess O’Brien and subjects of the film will be present at most screenings. For information on the tour, go to kingdomcounty.org.



