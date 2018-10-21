Artisans Hand Celebrates 40 Years of Inspiration

Compiled by Maggie Neale and Jill Pralle

In November 1978, a group of area craftspeople set up a holiday market on Langdon Street across from Horn of the Moon Café. The 17 artisans assembled their work, divided up tasks, held their breath, and opened the doors. The first two months were so successful that they decided to continue into the new year.

That was 40 years ago. Through the years, Artisans Hand has moved from Langdon Street to State Street, and then, after the flood of 1992, to higher ground and our current location at 89 Main Street in City Center. We have reduced our board from 17 to 6 and added a lot more exhibitors—currently numbering around 130. We’ve also earned the distinction of being recognized as a Vermont State Craft Center.

The logo, created by founding member Mary Azarian, originally featured two medieval characters, a pear tree, and a hand offering a pear, but has been simplified to a hand with a pear, symbolizing the offering of the gift.

How has a craft gallery survived for so long? Artisans Hand is still cooperatively run by the six members of the board, who work shifts at the gallery and divide up tasks. We also have an excellent permanent staff: Jill Pralle is the gallery manager and Deborah Van Ness serves as assistant manager. Seven part-time staff members, all of whom are knowledgeable and dedicated, assist as well.

Serving on the board are jewelers Lochlin Smith, Bill Butler, and Stephen Noyes; potters Leslie Koehler and Lucinda Rochester; and silk painter Maggie Neale. Each focuses on a different aspect of the running of the gallery: Lochlin and Leslie (with Jill) are the “display geniuses” and form the personnel committee. Maggie is the promotions and publicity queen. Lucinda serves as board secretary and handles varied tasks for events and operations. Bill is in charge of lighting and special projects, for example, a campaign to provide reading glasses for indigenous craftspeople in South America. Steve is the able maintenance guy. Wayne Ladd, a former woodworker and gallery exhibitor from Randolph, is the gallery’s numbers cruncher and accountant.

As it celebrates its 40th year, Artisans Hand feels honored to help Vermont artisans earn a sustainable living as craftspeople and is grateful for the support of customers and the community.

On November 3, Artisans Hand will offer the usual 20 percent discount plus an extra 5 percent to those who clip the 25 percent off coupon in this paper. In addition, there will be a raffle, treats, and prizes, including a celebratory pear dark chocolate bar created by Nutty Steph’s in Middlesex for sale at the gallery.

Artisans Hand invites you to visit and celebrate this milestone!



