by Nona Estrin

Last glories of summer. Even on out highest mountains, the occasional monarch butterfly or a small group of blue jays join broad-winged hawks and others heading south. Close to home, you might try Mount Philo, or down I 91, to Putney Mountain Hawk Watch, with an online daily count reported for the entire month. They are novice-friendly and it’s an easy short walk to the “top.” Either one puts you up where the action is, just don’t go when there’s a flow of weather from the south.



