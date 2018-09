by Nona Estrin

Quietly, without much notice, a great tide of birds has started moving south. As early as the heat and drought at the end of July, thrushes started to move, a couple of weeks early, eating alternate-leaved dogwood berries as they went. Young warblers now are showing up at our bird-bath, and we watched seven migrating nighthawks over Wrightsville Beach area last evening. Something is up, change is in the air! But winter is still a world away!



