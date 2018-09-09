HEARD ON THE STREET: 9.6.18

Montpelier Restaurants Continue to Disappear

It’s a tough time to be a restaurant in Montpelier, it appears. After just four months of wowing local palates, Banchan—run by An Na, her mother Jin Suk, and sister, Jin An—closed its doors in August after Suk decided to retire and return to California. This comes after the closing of Barre Street’s Beau in June. In the past few weeks, two more culinary blows have fallen, with the closure of DeMena’s on Main Street and Asiana House on State. The reasons are still a mystery but whatever the case, that makes two prime decks open in a city with very few.

New Rec Center Takes a Step Forward

The Barre Street Rec Center has been a source of concern for years, as the facility ages less than gracefully, bringing into question its structural integrity and capacity to serve the community’s needs. Finally, there is some movement, as the city council has approved a contract with Colorado-based Ballard*King & Associates to determine the feasibility of constructing a new center. According to Assistant City Manager Sue Allen, this study will look “at what residents want for recreation services, how much that might cost, likely enrollment and usage, willingness to bond, revenue sources, potential sites, regional interest, and more.” The study will cost $47,500. Significant public input will be solicited through surveys, meetings, and focus groups.

Down Home Kitchen Celebrates Third Birthday with the ACLU

Three years in, Down Home Kitchen remains one of Montpelier’s top dining spots, and it plans to celebrate its birthday on September 15, 4‒9 pm, with a retro-themed party that also raises funds and awareness for the important work of the Vermont ACLU. The free event is open to the public and will include live music from swing band Lewis Franco and the Missing Cats, vintage birthday cake recipes from Down Home’s bakery, games, swag, and plenty of culinary treats. Dogs are welcome.

Schoolboard Seeks New Member

Owing to work and family commitments, school board member Peter Sterling announced his resignation in late August. School Board Chairman Jim Murphy hopes to welcome a replacement in time for budget season. The board put out a call on September 5 for applications to the position and hopes to make a choice on the 19th, with the city council confirmation on the 26th. Interested candidates should contact Jim Murphy at jimmurphy@mpsvt.org.



Share this: